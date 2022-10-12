Clayton Kershaw warns about Julio Urías’ Los Angeles Dodgers’ status for 2022 MLB Postseason

The main starting pitcher of the Los Angeles cast spoke before the second game of his series against the San Diego Padres, this Wednesday in California.

With the advantage of winning the first game of the National League Division Series, in Los Angeles Dodgers they do not relax and already think about the continuity of Postseason 2022 in Major League Baseball (MLB)at least that’s how the opener announced it Clayton Kershaw.

The left handed pitcher in charge of starting the second game this Wednesday in the Dodger Stadium, was asked if the team reaches the Playoffs in good condition, taking into account that they were the best of the regular phase.

However, in Kershaw’s words, there is uncertainty regarding the status of the Dodgers for the 2022 MLB Postseasonwhich isn’t just about how players get to this instance.

Kershaw warning about Dodgers in postseason



“I don’t think it’s uncertainty for us. I think we only do the work we’re supposed to do. We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of jobs very well. Just keep doing that. I think it’s difficult with the five days off trying to sail. You have five days to make sure everything is perfect. But that just isn’t going to happen. it’s october and things are fucked up“held the pitcher.

In that sense, Kershaw, star of the Dodgers, added that “everyone has something to do. Your pitches are not going to be perfect. Whatever it is, you just have to go out and compete. Whoever competes the best will win this series along with all the others. just try to do that. As cliche as it is, just try to control what you can control“.