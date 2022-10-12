Champion with Chivas, on the list of candidates to replace Ricardo Peláez

With the departure of the leader, a new sports director is sought to shape the next project of the Flock.

In the Club Guadalajara many versions circulated about the person who will occupy the position left vacant by Ricardo Peláez as sports director, where the name of Alejandro Manzo has sounded strong at be close to the owner Amaury Vergara, however it seems that it will not be so.

In the Sacred Flock there is a sea of ​​doubts for what is coming in the Closing Tournament 2023 which will be played from January, due to the fact that the departure of Peláez Linares was a hard blow to the structure of the team that he was never able to fulfill with the promises that the leader himself made when he took office in 2019.

The journalist David Medrano indicated through his Twitter account that Manzo would be Peláez’s substitute once his departure was made official: “CONFIRMED Ricardo Pelaéz has been released from Chivas and will make it official at 6 pm. Alejandro Manzo and Varela remain in front for now while options are analyzed. But the The official account of the Sacred Flock met the speculations and responded forcefully on social networks, denying the famous journalist.

The candidates to occupy the position of Peláez

Now, once it was discarded Manzo other names came to light such as Javier Mier, who recently joined Guadalajara as manager of basic forces after passing through the minor teams, where he was part of the failure of not attending the U-20 World Cup and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Poll Who would you like instead of Ricardo Peláez? Who would you like instead of Ricardo Peláez? 373 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

While Néstor de la Torre is another of the directors who are on the radar of the Vergara family, according to information from Fox Sports, because his extensive experience in Mexican soccer led him to be part of the team that won the 2006 Apertura title under the orders of his brother José Manuel, But so far nothing is confirmed.

Nestor de la Torre (Imago7)

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!