Chabelo and the day he qualified for the Olympic Games, but could not pay his ticket

Chabelo giving a show in the Zócalo during September 2009. (Héctor Vivas/Jam Media/LatinContent via Getty Images)

Chabelo was once young. And more than that: he was a young man who shone in Greco-Roman wrestling. Xavier López was 17 years old and one of the most outstanding talents in Mexico in one of the classic disciplines of Olympism. He earned his trip to Helsinki, Finland, site of the 1952 Olympics. It was all a fairy tale for the Chicago-born youngster. However, shortly after taking off, he had to experience one of the first bad drinks of his life.

Before becoming one of the most endearing characters on Mexican TV, Chabelo competed nationally in welterweight Greco-Roman wrestling. He did very well: he was champion of Mexico, defeating a rival who was seven years ahead of him in the final. His name was installed next to that of his colleagues who would seek a medal on European soil: Rodolfo Davila, Leonardo Basurto, Mario Tovar, Eduardo Assam. Mexico would have, in theory, five participants. All, trained by Agustín Briseño.

Xavier López even attended the flag ceremony, led at the time by the president Miguel Aleman Valdes. Everything was said, but as they say: they took him off the plane, which was a France Air, at the last minute. A federative notified him that he had to pay 40 thousand pesos to pay for his trip. He didn’t have them and he was replaced by the rival he had beaten in the national championship.

This is how Chabelo told it to Excelsior in an interview in 2008. “I cried a lot those days, because they never told me that you had to win the ticket and have a lot of money for expenses. That man called me again before the trip and told me that if there was no wool there were no games . The 24-year-old competitor, the one I beat the good one, was given my place. I still remember his last name was Rosado.”

Antonio Rosado García was the fighter who took the place of Xavier López. The substitute lost in his first fight with William Smith, from the United States, who would end up winning the gold medal in that division. In his repechage, to opt for the bronze, Rosado fell against the Argentine Alberto Longarela. Rosado later participated in the Pan American and Central American Championships, and was also the coach of the UNAM wrestling team.

Continue reading the story

Chabelo during the 2016 Kids Choice Awards. (Victor Chavez/WireImage)

Chabelo did not separate himself from the sport. He participated in the American football team of the National University (where he studied Medicine). THe also dabbled in baseball in Guanajuato and in motorsports in a circuit called Mecánica Nacional. “I had a car with a Volkswagen chassis, a Porche 300 engine and Italian bodywork. The race would be the day before the opening of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, only they wouldn’t let me run with that car. I continued competing in Puebla and Guadalajara. I even took a eight-day course in a small town near London, with an old man who had been a pilot”, he also told Excelsior.

His sporting vocation has also been made clear by the video that Antonio Perez Garibayfather of Czech Perez recently posted on TikTok. In the clip, Garibay said that one day his son (at twelve years old) was invited to a Brozo program. At some point, Chabelo entered the studio and greeted Checo, who had the driver as an idol. “Chabelo tells him: Czech, I congratulate you. I know everything you’ve done, I know how good you are at go karts. I wanted to be a pilot, but I was very poor,’” said the also deputy about the experience of his offspring.

Already in his consolidated facet as The friend of all childrenXavier López always expressed his support for América, but he also confessed that he stopped going to Aztec stadium because it became an uncomfortable experience. “People started messing with me, making fun of me when the team loses and giving Chabelo lies. I started responding to them in the same way and I realized that this was not me.

In his programs it was common for him to talk about his love for The Eagles. And many remember the day he threw a camera for kicking a ball. Nobody could imagine that this young man who got off the plane at the last minute would become an icon of Mexican entertainment.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

The natural photo of Ilse de Flans that she likes more than with filters