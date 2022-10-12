Sports

Carlos Correa assures that he will go to free agency, although he does not rule out returning to the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will return to free agency this offseason, the Puerto Rican himself assured in an interview with the newspaper El Nuevo Día.

Correa, who finished the season with a .291 batting average with 22 home runs, 64 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 136 games, called the decision “the right one.”

“With the year I had, my health and being in the best moment of my career, at 28 years old, that is the right decision,” Correa said.

Although the Puerto Rican shortstop reached an agreement for two seasons -with an option for a third for $105.3 million with the Twins- his contract dictates that he can get out of it at the end of this year.

“I made a good relationship in Minnesota. It’s in my best interest to be able to return. I’ve been in this business for a long time and I know that things don’t always go the way you want,” he added to El Nuevo Día.

Correa posted in 2022 an OPS+ (On Base Plus Slugging) of 140 and a wRC+ (take runs created and adjust that number for other important factors), too, of 140. Also, according to Fangraphs, a WAR (Wins Above Replacement ) 4.4, fifth-best among shortstops in the American League.

The Twins finished the season in third place in the American League Central Division with a record of 78-84.

