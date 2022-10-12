Can you do physical exercise with rheumatoid arthritis?

Doing low-intensity exercise for the joints will help not only decrease the pain levels of this condition, but will also help with the prevention of other diseases that accompany rheumatoid arthritis, such as diabetes and depression.

On the left, coach Alexander Lespier. In the middle, Velia Martínez, RA patient, on the right, Doctor Óscar Soto Raíces, rheumatologist.

Some of the fears of those patients with arthritis rheumatoid, they refer to know if they can do or not exercisebecause of your fear that physical activity will increase or worsen joint pain.

However the exercise is a key factor in reducing the disability generally associated with arthritis rheumatoid, since it helps to improve the strength and flexibility of the muscles, and thus provide greater support to the joints.

mood and exercise

In addition, other side effects of arthritis rheumatoid, are the drastic changes in the mood of patients. Therefore, do exercise It is recommended to reduce fatigue and avoid depression. Activity, in turn, helps prevent diabetes and heart disease, two disorders that can be suffered by patients with arthritis rheumatoid.

Exercises recommended by a certified trainer

There are three exercises that help strengthen the muscles and that, in general, are exercises that are already performed for any condition, with the difference that these have modifications that are useful for patients with arthritis rheumatoid, says certified trainer Alexander Lespier.

First exercise: squats with support

Squat with simple modifications that everyone can do. All you have to do is sit on a chair and stand, sit and stand, repetitively. With this exercise thighs and buttocks are worked. If the patient has many physical limitations, he could help himself with a chair in front.

Example of how to do exercise in the image.

Second exercise or “Good morning, good morning”

The patient should stand up straight, so that he can keep his back completely straight. Then, the knees are bent forward and the entire torso is moved forward. To finish, he climbs back on.

It works the thighs, functional, buttocks, a group of muscles that help a lot with the joints. You could organize your routine, with three sets, 8 to 10 repetitions, that depends on the capacity of the people, help yourself with a chair.

Example of how to do exercise in the image.

third exercise

For this one exercise it is necessary to look for a wall or a place to be able to hold on firmly. Then one leg is raised and then lowered. East exercise Helps stimulate endurance and balance.

When a person has pain from the arthritis rheumatoid, you get pain, and when you’re in pain, you start to lose muscle mass, and if you lose muscle mass, you lose your balance. That’s why this exercise is recommended by trainer Alexander Lespier.

Example of how to do exercise in the image.

The amount of repetitions will vary according to the capacity of the people and the state of their health. For the trainer, three sets with 8 to 10 repetitions is advisable.

In addition, it is important to recognize that if there is swelling or any other trauma to the joints, it is vitally important to consult a specialist to find out how effective the exercises to be performed are.

Testimony of a patient with rheumatoid arthritis

Velia Martínez is a patient who exercises every day in the water. The water removes the effect of gravity, and therefore the impact on the joints is slight. That is why she is an alternative to strengthen the muscles without hurting the joints.

“The pool has a pleasant temperature, because it has a heater, I am not going to go to different temperatures that affect my joints. Every day I spend an hour doing exercises of all kinds in the pool, and my body feels great.

I don’t have pain while I’m in the water and during the day I do physical activity. If I stop doing it, the situation changes,” concludes the patient.