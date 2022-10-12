BMS reinforces its commitment to compassionate science and patient well-being – Mundodehoy.com

Oncology.mx.-With the assistance of more than 100 oncologists from Mexico, the biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) carried out in Mérida, Yucatán, Synergism 2022event whose purpose was to update the medical community on the use of innovative drugs and therapeutic schemes for different types of cancer that affect Mexicans, including kidney, gastrointestinal, lung tumors and melanoma.

The Dr. Miguel Sierra Miranda, Medical Manager of Immuno-Oncology at BMS, stressed that prominent opinion leaders in the field from Latin America and Europe participated in it, who, through lectures and review of clinical cases, shared the advances in the approach to newly diagnosed people, those requiring adjuvant therapy; that is, after primary treatment, and in cases where it is advanced or has spread to other parts of the body (metastasis).

He mentioned that in In the last decade, knowledge of the immune system, the biological processes of cancer and advances in pharmaceutical research have allowed the development of so-called immune checkpoint inhibitors., which represent a paradigm shift in the treatment of patients with solid tumors. “Its function is to harness the power of our body’s defense system to destroy cancer cells. Thanks to this, today it is possible that, for example, many patients with melanoma, even with advanced/metastatic disease, are still alive after 10 years”.

He explained that, to increase the possibilities offered by these innovative drugs, researchers are studying their union with other immune control inhibitors, surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy. However, he specified: “It is critical that clinicians understand the relationship of the immune system to the tumor, why some respond better to one therapy than another, and how to get longer-lasting responses.”

In that sense, he stressed that the main focus of Synergism 2022 was to promote the education of oncologists so that they can, together with their patients, make the best decisions based on scientific evidence, in order to ensure that they benefit from the right treatment at the right time.

Dr. Sierra Miranda commented that throughout the sessions there were high-level professionals who spoke about the role that dual immunotherapy plus chemotherapy plays today as first-line treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). , the most common form of lung cancer and whose main risk factor is smoking. Unfortunately, these types of tumors are usually diagnosed late; therefore, its management focuses mainly on advanced or metastatic stages.

He indicated that this therapeutic scheme has shown clinically significant progress in overall survival (period that passes from the start of treatment to the last control) and in progression-free survival (time in which the condition does not worsen after treatment).

“With a complex disease like lung cancer, which is currently affects more than 7 thousand Mexicans, The availability of different treatment options is critical for patients facing a difficult prognosis, hence access to innovative medicines is crucial to improve their health outcomes”, added the BMS specialist.

In the last decade, the development of immune checkpoint inhibitors has revolutionized the treatment of patients with late-stage renal cell carcinoma and melanoma; the latter, the most dangerous type of skin cancer and from which more than 700 Mexicans die each year.

In this regard, Sierra Miranda said that Synergism 2022 had a module directed by specialists who explained the relevance of adjuvant treatment with immunotherapy in early stages in high-risk patients, whose objective is to increase survival, reduce relapses (events where the cancer returns after treatment) and eradicate micrometastases ( small number of cancer cells that have spread).

It also revealed that there several open lines of research in this field with different highly effective immunotherapeutic combinations and that they can change the way melanoma is treated in the future, especially in advanced stages with or without mutations in a specific gene called BRAF, which occurs in 50% of cases; or, in inoperable metastatic tumors by inhibiting the LAG-3 and PD-1 proteins that prevent the immune system from achieving an energetic response against cancer cells.

For your part Oswaldo BernalCarmona General Manager of BMS Mexico, recognized the important work done by doctors through timely prevention, diagnosis and treatment actions, helping patients to overcome serious illnesses such as these. “The positively impacted lives of them and their families throughout these 76 years of uninterrupted presence in Mexico and 134 globally, would not be possible without you.”

He explained that for medical education to have an adequate impact and meet the proposed objectives, it must be recognized. Therefore, he emphasized that the event had the endorsement of the Mexican Council of Oncology, ACwith nine recertification points, which support the efforts of professionals.

Finally, he added that, as a leader in biotechnology, “BMS has a history of scientific excellence, being pioneer in developing immune checkpoints that have been a watershed helping to change the health outcomes of oncological diseases. We never give up on the search for the next innovation that brings new hope to those who urgently need new treatment options. We are confident that together we will continue to be committed to compassionate science and putting the well-being of people first,” he concluded.

