Ben Affleck and Emme, daughter of Jennifer Lopez, have a loving moment

Among the rumors of a marital crisis between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez the actor was seen accompanied by the singer’s children, Emma and Max (14), with whom he maintains a good relationship.

Emme She is the closest to the actor and on several occasions they have been seen together sharing quality time, even she has many displays of affection towards the actor.

As happened this weekend, when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They were seen arriving in Los Angeles on their private jet accompanied by the twins and there the daughter of the also actress, who wants to be addressed as her referring to a gender-neutral being, was seen hugging her stepfather during the trip .

Internet

Ben Affleck and Emme have great chemistry

According to the press that follows the famous couple, Affleck He had a very particular gesture with the young woman, since, when getting off the private jet, he affectionately turned to carry Emme to get her off the aircraft and she just smiled very happily.

The coexistence of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez With the children they both have, it is very common, in fact, the 50-year-old actor was seen shopping with his daughter Seraphina and Emme for Halloween and on the couple’s first honeymoon they were invited.

Recommended video: Shakira: new preview of “Monotonia”