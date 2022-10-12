Barcelona vs. Internazionale – Match Report – 12 October, 2022

BARCELONA (Jordi Blanco, correspondent) — Inter Milan, barring an unthinkable miracle, will accompany Bayern Munich to the knockout stages of the Champions League. They equalized, 3-3, a crazy game at the Camp Nou and beating Viktoria at the Giuseppe Meazza the next day to sentence Barcelona to the second consecutive elimination in a group stage. Wanting is not always power. And when it doesn’t accompany football, the challenges become impossible.

Inter equalized at a Camp Nou whose surroundings were on fire for hours before the match began and whose fans pushed until they understood that there was nothing to do, when in little more than a sigh Barella and Lautaro turned the initial local goal around . What for some was an excellent first part ending, for others it was a mirage. The crossbar and Ter Stegen had already saved the 0-1 before the 1-0 and Inter’s plan, perfectly worked out and superbly executed, did not falter despite the blow.

It was a first half that already made clear the impotence of Barça, with more heart than football, and the solvency of an Inter that clearly surprised him. He never lost his head or concentration against the Italian team while he rarely seemed to have his head on the site of him against the Spanish team.

FROM EVERYTHING TO NOTHING

From then on it was understood that the euphoria of the local fans had little reason to be because footballingly they had witnessed a small miracle. A miracle that faded with no luck to change destiny. A colossal error by Piqué allowed Barella to equalize and the only one made by Èric against Lautaro allowed the Argentinian to score a great goal that turned the scoreboard around and turned the atmosphere into a funeral.

Xavi reacted with the changes. With Ansu and De Jong mainly, to give more drive and encouragement to his team, but none of this was enough to consummate what was already understood to be a miracle. He fortunately equalized Lewandowski to bring the match to a hysterical end, pushing the entire stadium for 3-2… which became 2-3 for Gosens after another blunder by the defence.

And not even the final goal, desperate, of the Pole to equalize prevented the depression of a Barça that in two weeks, if there is not a miracle that is guessed unthinkable, will say goodbye, again, in the group stage of the Champions League.