ATTENTION! The last-minute triangulation that would leave Ricardo Cadena as Chivas coach

The strategist will deliver his report on what happened in the campaign so that the leadership can analyze it.

What seemed lost for the technician Ricardo Cadena seems to leave a light at the end of the tunnel to continue as Chivas coach of Guadalajara in the Clausura Tournament 2023, because the leadership will analyze their options starting this Tuesday when The coach delivers his report on the failure that meant being eliminated in the Repechage with Puebla in the Apertura 2022.

Since before it took place the match against Puebla was a fact that the situation was already red hot inside the Sacred Flockbecause they closed the campaign in the worst way with three defeats and without a single point of the last nine disputedfor this reason they could not celebrate the game to enter the Quarterfinals at the Akron Stadium.

Nevertheless, when everything pointed to the fact that it would be the last game as Chivas helmsman for Ricardo Cadena, the journalist David Medrano announced the triangulation that would give the Mexican coach a new opportunity to continue on the bench the following year in what would be his second tournament since the start, despite the supposed interest in Andrés Lillini and Jaime Lozano.

The chances that Cadena will continue in Chivas

“I was one of those who thought I had no options, but after what happened this afternoon At the team’s farewell I can tell you that Ricardo Cadena has options to continue in Guadalajara. Tomorrow Cadena will present a report that the board will analyze in the course of the week to make a decision”.

Poll Would you like Cadena to continue in 2023? Would you like Cadena to continue in 2023? Yeah, you haven’t done a bad job I don’t know, but I prefer it to Lillini or Lozano 611 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

“For now, the top issue is, if they manage to get a senior technician, from Nicolás Larcamón or Guillermo Almada up, not Lillini… lAnd they would thank Cadena, if they don’t get a technician from that hierarchy Ricardo Cadena has many possibilities to continue in Chivas”, was what the communicator commented on Los Protagonistas de TV Azteca on Monday night.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!