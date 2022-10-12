As winter approaches, Russia seeks to sow panic

Russian missiles targeted power plants, transmission lines and waterworks across Ukraine on Monday in a strategy now openly discussed in Russia:

drink retaliation for battlefield losses in trying to cripple Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Submerge cities in darkness and complicating people’s lives with water cuts is aimed at sowing panic behind Ukrainian lines as winter approaches, though it may have little immediate effect on the fighting, Ukrainian officials and military analysts say.







Rescuers extinguishing a fire at the site of a missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine. EFE/EPA/EMERGENCY SERVICE OF THE STATE OF UKRAINE

The lights went out in several cities on Monday, as local authorities resorted to continuous blackouts to avoid overloading backup power lines.

The idea of ​​freezing Ukrainians into submission is not new.

The Kremlin has for years studied Ukraine’s energy networks and has sought to manipulate prices or reduce natural gas deliveries to influence the country’s politics, an approach it is now pursuing with military force.

Twice in recent years, Russia cut off natural gas supplies to Ukraine in the dead of winter.

By Monday afternoon, shelling had hit 11 infrastructure sites across the country, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said in a Facebook post.

Ukraine should prepare for blackouts and interruptions in water supply, he said.

Regional officials have been preparing for extensive repair work at power plants, hiring additional linemen and setting up common spaces heated with wood or coal stoves as an alternative option if Russia manages to cut heat and electricity in the cold winter months. winter.

“As the Russians lose, they fire rockets at civilian infrastructure to create panic in the rear and harm our army,” said Olexander Vilkul, the military governor of Kryvyi Rih, a central Ukrainian city that was one of the first targets. of Russia’s strategy of targeting infrastructure last month.

Objectives

In that flurry of attacks, the missiles hit the Waterworks of the city, the water pipes and the channels of a dam, flooding the slums.

Monday’s attacks broadened the strategy.

By Monday afternoon, four regions – Lviv, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv – were without power, officials said.

In Kharkiv, electric trolleybuses and trams slid to a stop.

Electric trains from kyiv heading to the west of the country did not leave the station.

Experts on Ukraine’s power grid and district heating have said it’s a tough target to turn off completely, so it’s unlikely a demoralizing national freeze awaits Ukraine over the winter.

In the Soviet era, the country was a center for hydroelectric and nuclear power generation and today it has approximately double the capacity generation than domestic demand.

Ukraine exports electricity to the European Union but suspended exports on Monday after the attacks, according to the country’s energy ministry.

Missile strikes may cause temporary or regional blackouts, but they are unlikely to plunge the entire country into darkness, Ivan Plachkov, a former energy minister, said in an interview.

He added that centralized heating systems that circulate hot water to neighborhoods often have backup systems incorporated.

Ukraine’s municipal authorities have also been preparing warm spaces heated with wood or coal stoves, where residents can move if their apartments lose heat.

“Ukraine is as prepared as possible for this scenario,” Plachkov said.

“People are preparing for winter. After these attacks, the fight will continue.”

c.2022 The New York Times Company