Antinutrients, the hidden enemy that boycotts our…
Antinutrients should not be a concern, as long as we eat a balanced and varied diet. But it is important to know them and know their function.
October 12, 2022 (13:30 CET)
What are antinutrients?
Antinutrients are substances found naturally in plant and animal foods. The “anti” comes from how they work in our bodies once we ingest them: block or interfere with the way our body absorbs other nutrients, so that they can decrease the amount of nutrients we actually get from food.
They generally interfere with the absorption of calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium and zinc.
Plants evolved these compounds as defense mechanism against insects, parasites, bacteria and fungi.
For example:
- some antinutrients can make a food taste bitter; the animals will not want to eat it, and so they will leave the seeds that will become future seedlings
- in other cases, some antinutrients block the digestion of the seeds that are ingested. The seeds are dispersed when they come out in the animal’s fecal matter and can produce new plants.
Both survival tactics they help plant species grow and spread.
As for the food that humans consume, the most common is that antinutrients are found naturally in whole grains and legumes.
Should we limit them in our diet?
Although their name sounds scary, studies show that antinutrients are not a cause for concern, unless they are consumed in extremely high amounts. In general, they have numerous health benefits.
The benefits
In the same way, rather than being avoided, many antinutrients are now considered health-promoting functional foods due to their numerous benefits.
1º The saponins
common in legumesthey can:
- stimulate the immune system
- reduce the risk of cancer, cholesterol
- decrease blood sugar response to food
- produce fewer cavities
- reduce the risk of kidney stones
- combat blood clotting seen in heart attacks and strokes.
2º Lectins
They find each other in cereals and legumesare associated with:
- a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease
- diabetes
- some cancers
- overweight or obesity.
3º The tannins
ANDn teas, coffees, processed meats and cheeses
- are antioxidants that can inhibit the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi and yeasts
- can lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure.
4º Phytates
They find each other in wheat, barley, rice and cornare associated with:
- increased immune function and death of cancer cells
- reduced growth and spread of cancer cells
- antioxidant properties
- they can reduce inflammation.
5º Glucosinates
They are found in vegetables such as cauliflower
- They inhibit the growth of tumor cells.
Antinutrients with negative impact
There are also some that are not so favorable for our body: oxalates they are one of the few antinutrients with the greatest negative impact on the body.
They are found in many common foods, such as llegumes, beets, berries, blueberries, oranges, chocolate, tofu, wheat bran, soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, dark green vegetables, and sweet potatoes.
- Binding to calcium in the digestive tract and its removal from the body in the stool.
- They can increase the risk of kidney stones in some people.
A healthy diet
- When comparing the benefits to the drawbacks, the pros of antinutrients outweigh the cons.
- Healthy foods that contain them, mainly fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, should be consumed and not avoided.
- Antinutrients become a concern only if these foods are consumed in extremely high amounts.
- A large proportion of antinutrients are removed as foods are processed or cooked at high temperatures.
Vegetarians and vegans may be at higher risk of negative effects from antinutrients because their diet is largely based on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.
But these plant-based diets are still among the healthiest and are associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, and numerous types of cancers.
some measures
Vegetarians and vegans can take some steps to help counteract the effects of antinutrients on the absorption of certain nutrients:
- combine food high in iron and zinc with foods high in vitamin C (examples: vegetable meatballs with tomato sauce, tomato-based chili with beans).
- Soak the vegetables before cooking them.
- Try do not combine the intake of dairy products with foods high in oxalate.
- buy dairy products fortified with calcium.
- Consider taking a multivitamin-mineral supplement with approximately 100% of the RDA of nutrients (checking the nutrition facts panel and speaking with a doctor first).