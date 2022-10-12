Antinutrients, the hidden enemy that boycotts our…

What are antinutrients?

Antinutrients are substances found naturally in plant and animal foods. The “anti” comes from how they work in our bodies once we ingest them: block or interfere with the way our body absorbs other nutrients, so that they can decrease the amount of nutrients we actually get from food.

They generally interfere with the absorption of calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium and zinc.

Plants evolved these compounds as defense mechanism against insects, parasites, bacteria and fungi.

For example:

some antinutrients can make a food taste bitter; the animals will not want to eat it, and so they will leave the seeds that will become future seedlings in other cases, some antinutrients block the digestion of the seeds that are ingested. The seeds are dispersed when they come out in the animal’s fecal matter and can produce new plants.

Both survival tactics they help plant species grow and spread.

As for the food that humans consume, the most common is that antinutrients are found naturally in whole grains and legumes.

Should we limit them in our diet?

Although their name sounds scary, studies show that antinutrients are not a cause for concern, unless they are consumed in extremely high amounts. In general, they have numerous health benefits.

The benefits

In the same way, rather than being avoided, many antinutrients are now considered health-promoting functional foods due to their numerous benefits.

1º The saponins

common in legumesthey can:

stimulate the immune system

reduce the risk of cancer, cholesterol

decrease blood sugar response to food

produce fewer cavities

reduce the risk of kidney stones

combat blood clotting seen in heart attacks and strokes.

2º Lectins

They find each other in cereals and legumesare associated with:

a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease

diabetes

some cancers

overweight or obesity.

3º The tannins

ANDn teas, coffees, processed meats and cheeses

are antioxidants that can inhibit the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi and yeasts

can lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

4º Phytates

They find each other in wheat, barley, rice and cornare associated with:

increased immune function and death of cancer cells

reduced growth and spread of cancer cells

antioxidant properties

they can reduce inflammation.

5º Glucosinates

They are found in vegetables such as cauliflower

They inhibit the growth of tumor cells.

Antinutrients with negative impact

There are also some that are not so favorable for our body: oxalates they are one of the few antinutrients with the greatest negative impact on the body.

They are found in many common foods, such as llegumes, beets, berries, blueberries, oranges, chocolate, tofu, wheat bran, soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, dark green vegetables, and sweet potatoes.

Binding to calcium in the digestive tract and its removal from the body in the stool.

They can increase the risk of kidney stones in some people.

A healthy diet

When comparing the benefits to the drawbacks, the pros of antinutrients outweigh the cons. Healthy foods that contain them, mainly fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, should be consumed and not avoided. Antinutrients become a concern only if these foods are consumed in extremely high amounts. A large proportion of antinutrients are removed as foods are processed or cooked at high temperatures.

Vegetarians and vegans may be at higher risk of negative effects from antinutrients because their diet is largely based on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

But these plant-based diets are still among the healthiest and are associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, and numerous types of cancers.

some measures

Vegetarians and vegans can take some steps to help counteract the effects of antinutrients on the absorption of certain nutrients: