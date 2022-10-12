Angela Lansbury: “The crime reporter”, legend of cinema, theater and television in the USA, dies at 96

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, A tribute to Lansbury during the Tony Awards.

Angela Lansbury, one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses – as well as an award-winning stage and television performer – has died at the age of 96, her family confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

“Angela Lansbury’s children are saddened to announce that their mother passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles,” the family said in a statement.

Born in 1925, Lansbury was one of the few surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema.

In five days he would have been 97 years old.

Film, theater and television actress

Nominated three vyou go to the prize EITHERscar as supporting actress for his performances in gas light (1944), “The Picture of Dorian Grey” (1946) and “The Manchurian Candidate” (1962), received an honorary Oscar in 2013 for having “created some of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Lansbury said she did not feel comfortable as the main star during her early days.

He was also successful on the stage, where he remained for much of his life. Won 6 prizes Tony, including one for his career. And it not only captivated audiences on Broadway, but also on the West End, in his native London.

Jessica Fletch

Success would follow Lansbury on American television throughout the ’80s.

At a time when television in that country was dominated by lifeguards and talking cars, Lansbury defied all expectations playing Jessica Fletcher, a mystery writer in the series Murder, she wrote (“The crime reporter” in Latin America, “A crime has been written” in Spain).

image source, Getty Images Caption, Success followed her to television, with her character in “The Crime Reporter.”

He assumed the role in 1984 and continued to play it for 12 years and nine seasons.

The series made her one of the richest women in the US at the time, with an estimated fortune of $100 million.

In a matter of ratings It was a complete success, even coming to surpass Steven Spielberg with his series Amazing Stories.

In one of his most remembered roles of the 90s, Lansbury lent his voice to play mrs potts -the teapot mom- in Disney’s animated version of “La bshe and hea bestia“.