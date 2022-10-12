Andrés García and José José are united by the same terrible evil

Andres Garcia and Jose Jose

October 10, 2022 2:32 p.m.

Andrés García, the famous 81-year-old actor, lived a great friendship with the singer José José, as he recalled in one of his YouTube videos in which he tells his anecdotes and stories about the entertainment world.

There he remembered that they became friends when neither was famous: “we met outside the bars, when we saw how to get the chop (food)” said the famous actor of Pedro Navaja. Which has led to think that both shared the same vice.

And it is well known that they both liked alcohol a lot, something that has taken its toll on Andrés at 81 years of age, producing liver cirrhosis that is undermining his health and has made him declare that he is in his last days. .

José José also suffered from his excesses

And it is that the Prince of the song suffered from excesses, his voice was undermined by tobacco, it is easy to remember him in the telenovela La fea más bella, where it was difficult for him to speak and his charming singing voice had disappeared. Finally the interpreter left this world on September 28, 2019.