América de Cali: Tulio Gómez does not ensure continuity of Guimaraes if he does not qualify, Liga Betplay | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

The endless story: the process in a football team is not such if there are no results. It is tested every week by fired coaches in the Betplay League.

The easiest way out of crises is always to fire the manager and they know it when they sign their contracts but especially when they are fired. Alexandre Guimaraes knows this, whose contract was not renewed despite having been champion and then, when things with Juan Carlos Osorio, they sought to right the ship. The funny thing is that, if there are no results, his fate would be the same as the strategist he replaced.

The situation of América de Cali was complicated by an inopportune 1-0 defeat in the classic against Deportivo Cali and now, at the end of this all-against-all phase, some begin to doubt that it will have enough gasoline to enter the home runs.

“We couldn’t tie the match and we gave it away. In the intermission I told the teammates who were with me, ‘whoever doesn’t do them sees them do it, we give the game away, we squander many opportunities, now there are four games left and we have to win 3 of the remaining games“, lamented none other than Tulio Gómez, maximum shareholder of the club, in a chat with Caracol Radio.

The most worrying thing is that it did not ensure the continuity of this process, which has evidently shown signs of improvement with respect to the previous administration: “until we are inside, nothing is written, we cannot loosen up or lose one more game. Not being within the eight is a failure. We will see when the tournament ends we will evaluate, it is premature to say who leaves, who enters and who stays. After the tournament we make a balance “, he assured.

Just a couple of weeks ago the same manager said that the permanent change of coach was terrible for the teams, that his dream was to repeat something of the history of Millonarios and its successful process based on the quarry and that he longed for cycles of up to five years . Today, given the urgency of the result, he thinks otherwise. The dictatorship of the result, chapter 1,500.