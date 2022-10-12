Amber Heard walks with her daughter Oonagh in Mallorca on a fun day

Mwhile johnny depp resurfaced without facial hair in the city of New Yorkhis ex wife Amber Heard also reappeared recently in the city of Majorca, Spain. She has been living there under an alias in a feeble attempt to hide his identity. However, it can be said that she is doing a bad job because the paparazzi immediately recognized who she is.

use the name of Martha Jane Canary It wasn’t enough to piss me off Johnny Depp, she is also shown having a great time on her vacation. heard was seen this week on Majorca hiking with her daughter Oonagh. It is rumored that, at only one year old, the daughter of Amber Heard has the blood of Elon Musk running through his veins, but none of that has been confirmed yet. Though no one would be surprised if that was actually the case.

More relaxed than ever during the last year, Amber Heard seems happy in a country where fame doesn’t hit her as hard as it does in the USA. Back in America, she could hardly go anywhere without being recognized. This level of privacy can only be achieved in a place like Majorca.

And even then, he had to use a fake name to blend in a bit. The latest images of Amber Heard strolling through Majorca She was shown wearing jeans and a black top. She appears playing with her daughter and not caring much about the paparazzi who took her photo. this town of Majorca is named Costixby the way.

How long has Amber Heard lived in Costix?

According to local media, Amber Heard has been living for a few months Costix and away from all American media. But they began taking photos of her as soon as they learned of her whereabouts. This is the place where he decided to live right after losing the trial against johnny depp. Meanwhile, the actor has already returned to living his life smoothly.