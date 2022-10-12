Amazing Sale Alert! Get this KitchenAid mixer for $120 off this Prime Day

Amazing Sale Alert! Get this KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $120 off this Prime Day. (Photo: Amazon)

Both professional and amateur bakers consider that kitchenaid stand mixers they are the pinnacle of kitchen appliances. They’re right—they’re the best for fluffy cakes, luscious cookies, and other culinary wonders. The problem is that these expensive appliances are often not on sale, so when they are on sale we rush to spread the good news.

Guess what, right now this KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer is a whopping $120 off, thanks to Amazon Prime’s early access deal. And that’s not all. Various KitchenAid accessories like this cheese shredder, spiral vegetable slicer and food processor are also heavily discounted, so you can get the most out of your food processor. It should be noted that to take advantage of these Prime Day deals you must be a member of Amazon Prime. You can sign up here for a free trial.

These precious kitchen machines are not usually on sale, so get one while the offer lasts.

In addition to the tilt-head design that makes it easy to add ingredients, this stand mixer has 10 speeds to choose from and provides 67 points of contact around the bowl during each rotation to ensure all ingredients are properly mixed. Each appliance comes with a 3.3 liter dishwasher-safe bowl, a flat beater, a dough hook and a six-wire whisk.

This food processor weighs less than 7 kilos, so it’s lighter and more compact than other KitchenAid models, but it’s just as powerful and big enough to prepare five dozen cookies at once. People who live in small homes love that it doesn’t take up as much counter space and that it’s light enough to comfortably move around the kitchen.

“I bought this model for myself because I had to replace my 50 year old stand mixer. I have used it several times and I love it”, indicated a review. “Several friends and family had strongly recommended it to me. I was not disappointed. It is the right size for preparing cakes and cookies. My sister has the bigger and heavier model and she wants to trade it for this one.”

“This mini kitchen stand mixer is perfect for me,” said another person. “I don’t have a lot of counter space, so it’s just the right size. Does the same as the larger model. I’m lovin ‘it!!”.

A third person stated: “definitely worth the investment”. He added: “I’ve wanted a KitchenAid stand mixer for years. I love its design and the ability to do other things in the kitchen instead of being chained to the hand mixer all the time. My kitchen is small and has limited counter space, so the larger version of this stand mixer would barely fit under my cabinets.”

Such great deals are rare, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they sell out quickly. So make sure to add it to your shopping cart while the discount lasts!

$259 $379 at amazon

