“All the points would be added with 75% disputed”

A world title announced to the champion in the post-race interview ceremony. With the uncertainty of Max Verstappen that he had to confirm it twice. Formula 1 experienced one of its worst days: first with a crane that went out on the track when the cars were rolling without all being grouped with the Safety Car, and then with the lack of seriousness about whether the title was mathematically for the Dutchman or not. It was widely believed by many teams, including Red Bull itself, that the new scoring rules introduced after the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix meant that Verstappen would not receive full points for his victory, as no more than 75% of the laps. Well, it wasn’t. He ended up receiving all and winning the second championship.

The FIA ​​distributed everything and Horner points out that there is a confusion in the norm

However, a strict interpretation of the Sporting Regulations in which the FIA ​​considered that all the points had to be distributed, since the race had not been suspended and had finished with a checkered flag on the track. Therefore, the uncertainty in the whole paddock, several teams have admitted that the current interpretation of the regulation – which was agreed upon by everyone after what happened at Spa-Francorchamps last year – was not the one they had in mind. Therefore, Horner speaks of error: “I think it is a mistake that this assumption was not included after the problems in Spa last year. That the regulation, obviously, has not been clarifiedor,” he explained to AutoSport after the grand prix.

The full points were going to be given – or so they understood – if the distance exceeded 75%, something that did not happen in Suzuka. “We had the strong impression that only 75% of the distance traveled would add up all the points. So we thought we were going to miss a point. But in the end, Checo’s maneuver on Charles gave Max the championship. So he already saw his surprise and that of the team. But what a wonderful surprise‘ he added happily.

In the same line was the director of Ferrari, Mattia Binotto: “We were confused, and we thought that not all the points would be given. So, initially, our calculations were that he was not yet a world champion. In the end, a clarification has been given which is fine. So I think you just have to accept it. It is so. He is world champion. It’s pretty clear“, he commented.

However, Christian Horner did not hesitate to say that the teams will contact the FIA ​​to review the rule for the future: “I am sure it will be done. We are going to review it, we are going to have a chat, but I am not going to come to any conclusion today about that.”he concluded.