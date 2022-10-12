Alfredo Adame enters the operating room for emergency surgery

Alfredo Adame was hospitalized in an emergency this morning because he will be Underwent surgery to place four titanium plates on the cheekbone right, where he suffered multiple fractures after the brutal beating he received from two individuals a couple of weeks ago when he was outside his home.

It was through his official Instagram account where the actor reported that he would be hospitalized in an emergency from the early hours of this Monday and explained in detail the procedure he would undergo.

“I’m here at the Gea González Hospital. They called me on Friday night and told me that, as an emergency, the operation had to be this Monday, I hoped it would be in three weeks, but they say that you can’t risk that, above all, this fissure, the damage that is here (under the eye) can become greater”.

Adame indicated that the surgery would begin at 8:30 in the morning and that it would last approximately three hours and assured that he would spend the night in the hospital.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the multiple fractures in the right cheekbone, Alfredo Adame also confirmed that he had suffered a retinal detachment, so the vision in his right eye was more than compromised, however, the driver also did not mention what the treatment that should be followed for this problem or if it will be treated in the same way in this same surgical intervention.

Let us remember that it was last September 28 when the news spread that Alfredo Adame was involved in a fight after an incident was recorded outside his house, where a policeman lost his life.