Alejandro Speitzer is seen very much in love with his girlfriend at Maite Perroni’s wedding

With Valle de Bravo as a backdrop, this October 8, Maite Perroni Y Andres Tovar they became husband and wife in a wedding in which the common thread was love. Happy to share this feeling with their guests, the bride and groom enjoyed their wedding ceremony from beginning to end, a date in which they were sheltered by family and friends who were in charge of making this evening an unforgettable event. Among the list of brand-new attendees, the presence of the bride’s friends stood out, Anahí, Angelique Boyer, Marimar Y Zuria Vega, Rossana Najera, Jessica Cochin addition to Alexander Speitzerone of Maite’s best friends who came hand in hand with his girlfriend Ana Maria Vallarta the young woman, originally from Cuernavaca, Morelos, with whom she began dating last July.

For the first time since their relationship began, Alejandro and Ana María attended an event as a couple, in fact, it was the actor himself who, through his Instagram account, shared a series of photos of the photo in which a in which he is seen very happy next to his beautiful companion. As other guests did, Alex used this social network to publish the most special snapshots in an album that he accompanied by the phrase: “The happiness of knowing you are full @Maiteperroni”reads in the actor’s feed where he shared a nice photo next to the bride with whom he has a very close relationship, like the rest of the celebrities who were summoned to the reception.

As part of Maite’s closest circle, Alex and his girlfriend attended the two weddings that took place over the weekend. The first was a blessing that the couple received, where we saw him very elegant in a black suit with white stripes, while Ana María, his girlfriend, gave style lessons with a dress of the same tone. For the civil wedding, held on Saturday afternoon, Alejandro and his girlfriend gave style lessons again, this time with more colorful outfits, while he wore a brown suit that he combined with a white shirt, while the young woman wore a dressed in cobalt blue, as shared by the actor himself who, among the photos in his album, highlights a selfie in which he looks very romantic next to his girlfriend.

Although Alex Speitzer publicly has not wanted to give details of his private life, or his relationship with Ana María Vallarta, the couple has already left on several occasions. It all started last summer when they traveled together, with a group of friends, to the Port of Acapulco, it was there that the couple posed for the first time in a photo that quickly went viral on Instagram, as it was the first clue that the gallant had found love again in this young woman about whom, at that time, very little was known. With this first hint, Speitzer’s fans learned the name and surname of his new girlfriend who is a graduate of the Ibeoamerican University in the Psychology degree.

Alex, happy for her friend’s wedding

Like the rest of the wedding guests, Alex was very excited to see Maite marry Andrés Tovar. Days before the wedding, the actor confessed in an interview for the program the sun rises that there he would be applauding the love of the couple: “I adore her and we will be there celebrating her. Maite is one of my best friends, she will do very well in life, I know, she deserves it, “she declared. Due to the emotion that he expressed days before the wedding, during the event, Alejandro did not miss the opportunity to pose with the bride and groom in a photo that he published a few hours ago in his stories with the phrase: “Celebrating the love of this pair”. In the link, Alex was also seen having fun with other of his friends such as Zuria and Marimar Vega, alberto war Y Sebastian Rulli who commented on Speitzer’s publication: “Pure good vibes and love for our dear Maite.”



