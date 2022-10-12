Alejandro Manso? Chivas denies that he is the substitute for Ricardo Peláez in Chivas de Guadalajara

A report advanced this Tuesday afternoon that Alejandro Manzo will be the substitute for Ricardo Peláez as sports director, but Chivas de Guadalajara immediately and epically denied it on social networks.

A report by renowned journalist David Medrano Félix announced this Tuesday afternoon that Alejandro Manzo would be in charge of replacing Ricardo Peláez before his imminent departure from the sports management of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, but The official Chivas account on social networks appeared immediately and epically denied it.

The Sacred Flock said goodbye on Sunday afternoon by falling in another emotional penalty shootout 5-4 (1-1) against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium for the reclassification to the 2022 Apertura Playoffs, to close his participation with a streak of four starts without being able to win after successive defeats against Tigres (1-4), América (2-1) and Cruz Azul (2-1) to which the elimination in the playoff against La Franja was added and that emulated the outcome of their duel in the Apertura 2021 on that same stage.

The well-known journalist David Medrano, through his personal Twitter account, advanced the “bombshell” by referring that “THE CHOSEN Alejandro Manzo will become an important man in Chivas starting at 6 pm today. Manzo has time in the board and together with Varela they will have the decisions for now“.

Medrano, commentator for TV Azteca Deportes, added that “Alejandro Manzo is Amaury’s brother-in-law and has been training for two years. For the moment he will make the important decisions in Chivas such as the decision of the coach“.

The experienced journalist, also a columnist for Récord, later appeared to affirm on Twitter that this: “CONFIRMED Ricardo Pelaéz has been released from Chivas and will make it official at 6 pm. Alejandro Manzo and Varela remain in front for now while options are analyzed“But the official account of the Sacred Flock met the speculations and responded in an epic way on social networks.

