Alejandro Giammattei declares a state of calamity in Guatemala

The president indicated that, in Minister council the decision was made and the decree will be sent to the Congress of the republic for your approval either disapproval in the next three days.

The President Alejandro Giammattei will declare state of calamity in Guatemala this Monday, October 10 for the climatic situation caused by the tropical depression Julia .

“The damages that are being caused by Julia, in Central America Y Guatemala, they are copious. We expect very heavy rains and we already have floods, buried people, seven affected bridges, damaged roads Y people without power he pointed Giammattei.

He added that the most serious effects will occur this Monday, but that the remnant of the depression will remain for 48 to 72 hourswith a high probability of floods in the country.

“The call to those who live near the rivers to seek land tall. Look for the hostels, there are 1858 identified so that they can get closer”, detailed the leader.

The state of calamity it will be declared for 30 days, Giammattei added.

The tropical depression Julia entered Guatemalan territory this Monday morning through Santa Rosa and is heading towards the West of the country, according to the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh).

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) reports that 153 thousand 34 people have been affected, 482 have been affected, 1 thousand 302 evacuated, 2 thousand 642 assisted, 1 thousand 42 sheltered and 2 disappeared.

Regarding damage, 37 homes are reported at risk, 1 with slight damage, 329 moderate and 152 severe.

At least 17 highways have been affected; one bridge has been destroyed and seven have been affected.