Alejandro Fernández: They criticize the “Foal” again for his look

In recent months the image of Alexander Fernandez It has given much to talk about. A few weeks ago the call “foal” She became a trend on social networks by wearing a much more feminine outfit that not only earned her criticism and ridicule, but also opened up a whole debate.

Now, The singer has once again created controversy for a photograph he posted on his official profile on Instagram and in which they assure that he is wearing false eyelashes.

Everything happened after Alejandro shared a couple of postcards with his granddaughter, the little Cayetana; in the first, the girl appears next to Tonaa pony that he gave her, but what really caught her attention was the second image, where she is seen with something strange in her eyes, which many interpreted as makeup.

“The second photo shows a strange filter, with eye shadows and false eyelashes”, “Sister, the mascara, remember, make-up remover tip after each show”, “She looks very made up, how strange is that. Is it What is going to come out of the closet at this point?”, “Ay skinny Alex is wearing a false eyelash”, “I loved your makeup”, are just some of the comments that can be read.

The truth is that it was not a filter or eyelash extensions or anything like that, actually They were small sunglasses, which, due to the distance at which the photograph was taken, could not be distinguished.

“El Foaly” responds to teasing

As on the previous occasion, the interpreter of “I set out to lose you”, he was not silent and He decided to respond to his detractors in a very particular way.

Instead of sending a specific message, the youngest of the Fernández published some images in which he is seen with his granddaughter Minedaughter of Alex Fernández, and although at first it might seem like a most tender and moving publication, in reality it is not so much.

In the first image you can see the Foal kissing the baby’s cheek, while she is wearing a hat, but in the second you can read the phrase that said accessory is wearing under the wing: “Put… whoever reads it “.

