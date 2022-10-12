Alejandrina Germán on the PLD consultation: “We cannot add Luis de León’s votes to Margarita”

Santo Domingo, DR.

The suspension of the presidential aspirations of Luis de León, leader of the Fuerza Boschista, to support former Vice President Margarita Cedeño in the internal consultation of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), it represents “a problem” for the organizing commission of that process.

This was stated by Alejandrina Germán, coordinator of the Organizing Commission of the PLD Consultation, expressing that the votes obtained by Luis de León in the process next Sunday October 16, will not be attributed to Margarita Cedeño because “it violates human rights.”

“That is a problem because the ballots are already placed in the ballots where they are going to vote, after people vote for one person, that vote cannot be attributed to another, because legally for the rights of each human being it is incorrect… We as a commission we cannot add the votes of Luis de León to Margarita”, he told the press before a meeting to determine some points in this regard.

Germán indicated that the solution to this “problem” is that in the remainder of the week Luis de León urges his followers to vote for Margarita Cedeño.

“It is that the ballots are already mounted on the ballot and there are the six candidates and he is number one, so what he has to do this week is what remains for those people who were going to vote for him, vote for Margarita”, he concluded.

This Monday de León gave up his presidential aspirations, through the consultation of the PLDto support the candidacy of Margarita Cedeño, arguing that “she embodies the values ​​of Bosch.”

“Margarita Cedeño’s work is planted throughout the country… Margarita, because of her social work, because of her roots, because of her status as a woman of state, embodies the unique values ​​of Boschism,” she said.