Albert Pujols’ US$10 million decision after his retirement from the MLB

Albert Pujols has already begun the next chapter of his life once the elimination of the St. Louis Cardinals from the 2022 MLB Playoffs became official and after his retirement from the Major Leagues, Machine made a $10 million decision.

After signing with the Los Angeles Angels for 10 years and $240 million dollars for the 2012 MLB season, Pujols was released on May 6, 2021. And although it was not the best way to leave the team, everything seems to indicate that the one from Santo Domingo could return to the Californian franchise.

Of course, not as a player. Albert Pujols was clear in saying that, although he could play two or three more years if he put his mind to it, the 2022 MLB season was the last he played in Major League Baseball. However, The Machine will continue to be linked to the action in the Majors.

“A great asset to me in this organization,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said of Pujols on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. One more sign that everything is on track for Albert’s $10 million decision to be a reality in the MLB world.

The fate of Albert Pujols

According to the Los Angeles Times portal, Albert Pujols made the decision to respect and fulfill the personal services contract for 10 years and $10 million dollars that he has with the Angels despite the fact that Arte Moreno, owner of the team, intends to sell the franchise led by Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

“He plans to fulfill everything. He is excited to see who the new owner is.” a source told the aforementioned portal.

For now, until this becomes official and after confessing that the things he will miss the most will be being with his teammates, the fans, spring training and the ‘crack’ (sound) of the bat, Machine revealed what he will do after confirming that he has retired from the Major Leagues.

“I closed that (MLB) chapter of my life. I will enjoy my free time, I will travel and just enjoy the next chapter of my life, ”revealed Albert Pujols at a press conference.