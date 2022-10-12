Albert Pujols not retiring? The team that opened the doors for him to continue playing baseball

Although Albert Pujols confirmed that he was retiring after the 2022 MLB season with the St. Louis Cardinals, a team opened the doors for him to continue playing baseball.

After playing 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, Albert Pujols said no more to keep playing on the MLB and after a 2022 season with St.Louis Cardinals in which he achieved a thousand and one records, that is to say because of how well he did, he confirmed that he is retiring from the Majors. But…

By becoming the fourth player in MLB history with the most home runs (703), the second player with the most RBIs (2,218) and doubles (686), and the eighth most runs scored (1,914) of all time, he allowed Pujols be considered by the general manager of a team as someone who was able to continue to make a difference in a ball park.

Albert Pujols made it clear that he does not intend to play the 2023 World Baseball Classic which begins for the Dominican team in the group stage from March 11 to 15 at the LoanDepot Park stadium in Miami, United States. “I don’t think I’ll participate as an active player, I think the Dominican Republic has so much talent and I don’t want to take the space of one of those young guys,” he claimed ‘Machine’ on July 19, 2022. However…

Nelson Cruz will be the general manager of the Dominican Republic team and in an interview he gave to Diamante Deportivo, a Dominican radio program, he spoke about the possibility that Pujols will participate as a player in the World Baseball Classic. opened the doors for ‘Machine‘Keep playing baseball!

aware that Albert Pujols announced his retirement after the 2022 MLB seasonNelson Cruz knows what he can contribute ‘Machine’ as a player for the Dominican Republic team, so he did not rule out going to talk about this topic with the living legend of the St. Louis Cardinals. Will it convince him?

“I understand that he is a player who can still contribute (…) Not as a coach. I understand that what he has done says a lot, I have to talk to him. See what he is thinking, there are many options, “ Nelson Cruz told the Diamante Deportivo program about the possibility of considering Albert Pujols as a player for the Dominican team in the World Baseball Classic.