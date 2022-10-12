A dense cloud of dust from the Sahara deteriorates air quality in Puerto Rico

The air quality in Puerto Rico woke up deteriorated this Wednesday due to a dense cloud of Saharan dust that began to arrive from yesterday, Tuesday, in the afternoon to the region.

Both the AirNow portal, which manages the Environmental protection agency (EPA, in English), such as the page of the Integrated Coastal Ocean Observing System for the Caribbean (CariCOOS, in English) showed this morning that the air quality was moderate and that the levels of aerosols and Saharan dust were high, respectively.

The AirNow is responsible for measuring the Air Quality Index (ICA) or Air Quality Index (AQI, in English). On this occasion, the Catano stationwhich measures the Saharan dust particulate (PM10), recorded an AQI of 53, while the second (PM 2.5) measured an AQI of 89, both implying a moderate air quality index.

Meanwhile, the CariCOOS portal, which monitors the presence of Saharan aerosols and dust in the environment, established that there was a high level in San Juan and Fajardo. This monitoring, financed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA, in English), is supplied with information compiled by this federal agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, in English) and CariCOOS.

According to the EPA, a moderate air quality index means that, although the air quality is acceptable, “there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution”.

For her part, the meteorologist Mariangelis Marrero Colonwho works in the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan, anticipated that the dust particulate will prevail until the end of this week.

“We have a concentration of dust from the Sahara that is expected to continue to move through the region, resulting in foggy conditions, reduced visibility and possibly affecting air quality. For this reason, people with respiratory conditions must take the necessary measures. the expert pointed out The new day.

At the same time, he indicated that the mist will limit the development of downpours, although it is possible that the interior and west of the island will experience some thunderstorms this afternoon as part of the remaining moisture from a weak tropical wave that passed yesterday to the south of the island.

“There is a chance that some showers will develop and thunderstorms will be intense. When we have dust from the Sahara, not many downpours develop, but thunderstorms do. During afternoon hours, western and interior areas may see minimal showers, but significant thunderstorms“, accurate.

Although the west has the greatest chance of seeing rain, there is also a limited risk of rain for the northeast and the greater part of the island, due to the fact that the winds will continue to blow from the east at a rate of 15 miles per hour.

A similar weather pattern to today could be experienced tomorrow, but with less potential for rain because the moisture from the tropical wave will have been removed by then.

Regarding temperatures, Marrero Colón indicated that they expect the maximum to reach or approach 90 degrees Fahrenheit (°F) in low-lying areas and coastal towns.

While, heat indices in coastal, urban areas in the north and west of Puerto Rico could experience indices between 102 to 107 °F.

The average maximum (normal) for a day like today in San Juan is 89 °F, while the record is 97 °F and dates back to 1987.

Meanwhile, sea ​​conditions remain calm with two to four foot swells in most waters.

However, there is still a moderate risk of sea currents on north-central and northwest beaches that should continue, at least, until tonight.