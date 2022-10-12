24-hour guards, reason to leave the hospital

The guards they are a “slavery”, that is how clearly he has expressed it Xavier Ortega, President of the Madrid Hospital Sector of the Madrid Association of Physicians and Graduates (Amyts), on their social networks. The doctor has justified his decision to leave these shifts after making “1,582” and adding, therefore, “four and a half years locked up in the hospital.”

“The suitability of medical guards is a recurring debate, more and more doctors are showing their rejection of this model due to work overload conditions. For this reason, many are calling for its elimination or demanding that the current model be modified”, he explains. In general, professionals in the sector are looking for a change in the guard system that prevents a doctor from spending 24 hours working in the hospital.

The system was established 45 years ago, as Ortega recalls, and with it the aim is “ensure continued care in our country”. However, in order to offer this service, health workers are ‘forced’ to work long Workdays that get in the way of personal relationships and life in general. In the case of this doctor, over 32 years he has carried out a total of “1,582 shifts, adding up to more than four and a half years locked up in a hospital, away from my family and loved ones.

The counter has abruptly stopped at 1582 guards, I have voluntarily decided to stop it. This number of guards supposes being close to four and a half years locked up in a hospital, away from my family and my loved ones. – Javier Ortega (@colorectaI2001) October 1, 2022

Change of perspective

“32 years have passed since my first medical guardwas a young soldier in the Gomez Ulla that he was facing the hardest thing a doctor can face: the hospital emergency. I proudly graduated from military service with more than 60 guards behind me”, confesses Ortega about his beginnings in the healthcare medicine. Over time, the perspective changes and “I have gone from having my patients to have my professionals as a basic pillar, take care of them and help them in everything I can and is in my hands”.

“I have taken the step that many want to take. To leave the slavery of the guards”, he affirms proudly before explaining that his new path in the Medicine aims to fight for the rights of their peers: “Create an environment and Labor conditions adequate, put an end to temporality, dignify our profession”. He asks that work make it easier for us to “grow as professionals”, but above all “as people”.

“My goal is that my daughter Clara and her generation, who start medicine today, have the future they deserve”

In his goals, offer for his daughter, who begins her medical studies at the University, a better future. “My goals are for my daughter Clara and her generation, who is starting medicine today, to have the future they deserve.”

Every year you add two months in the hospital

His resignation is the claim of many health workers who see a real problem with the guard system. recently, a psychiatry resident explained on his social networks that although five guards a month may not seem like much, they mean “five days in the hospital 24 hours a day; another five days outgoing arriving home bruised and disoriented, after an inhumane day”.

The doctor emphasized the “lost” weekends, stating that “just being on guard, every year of your life is two months in the hospital”. An opinion shared by many colleagues. “My schedule is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, until ten o’clock if I am on call, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; so I understand you, I feel like I live in the hospital”, answered a resident of Pathological anatomy.