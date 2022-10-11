Yuli Gurriel’s performance in the Major League Postseason – SwingComplete

Sports

By Jerry Diaz/ @Jerryto94

Yuli Gurriel has been an important piece in the golden age of the Houston Astros. The sidereals seek to establish a record for the American League with six consecutive Championship Series disputed. To do this they must beat the Seattle Mariners in a series that starts this Tuesday.

Gurriel’s performance in five previous postseasons has been very outstanding, reaching three World Series appearances (2017 v Dodgers, 2019 v Nationals and 2021 v Braves).

Yulieski He is one of the Cubans with the best historical performance in the postseason. The man from Sancti Spiritus is the leader among his compatriots in hits (70), singles (50), doubles (13), RBI (35), bases on balls (24) and games played (73). Many of these absolute records can be increased in 2022, when the Astros are favorites to advance.

Precisely within the franchise, the Cuban also occupies privileged positions in offensive departments. With just one undisputed he will slip into 3rd place by beating George Springer. The 2nd is Carlos Correa with 82 and the leader of the Astros in José Altuve with 92, still active.

Yes gurriel participating in six challenges will equal Carlos Correa (79) in the 2nd historical seat of those from Houston. The current leaders are the Puerto Rican and José Altuve (79). This Tuesday, October 11, the Venezuelan will go to the front except for a last-minute injury.

In general, he has an offensive line of .253/.315/.372 (AVG/OBP/SLG) product of 70 hits in 277 times at bat including 13 doubles, a triple and six home runs. He has 35 RBIs, 27 runs scored, 24 walks, 33 strikeouts and three stolen bases.

Postseason Batting
Year sets opp H 2B HR RBI BA PAHO
2017 ALDS BOS 9 1 0 0 .529 1,261
2017 FTAS NYY 6 3 0 4 .250 .683
2017 W.S. THE D 6 3 two 4 .214 .777
2018 ALDS CLE two 1 0 0 .182 .630
2018 FTAS BOS 5 1 1 3 .250 .768
2019 ALDS TBR 6 1 0 4 .316 .718
2019 FTAS NYY 3 0 1 4 .125 .404
2019 W.S. WSN 9 two 1 5 .310 .838
2020 ALWC MIN 1 0 0 0 .125 .250
2020 ALDS OAK 1 0 0 1 .067 .233
2020 FTAS TBR 3 0 0 0 .143 .476
2021 ALDS CHW 3 0 0 two .176 .353
2021 FTAS BOS 10 1 1 6 .455 1,156
2021 W.S. ATL 6 0 0 two .273 .606
5 yrs 5 yrs 5 yrs 70 13 6 35 .253 .687
1 AL 1 AL 1 AL 1 0 0 0 .125 .250
5 AL 5 AL 5 AL twenty-one 3 0 7 .266 .651
5 AL 5 AL 5 AL 27 5 3 17 .243 .695
3WS 3WS 3WS twenty-one 5 3 eleven .266 .753
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 10/10/2022.
