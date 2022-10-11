Yuli Gurriel’s performance in the Major League Postseason – SwingComplete

By Jerry Diaz/ @Jerryto94

Yuli Gurriel has been an important piece in the golden age of the Houston Astros. The sidereals seek to establish a record for the American League with six consecutive Championship Series disputed. To do this they must beat the Seattle Mariners in a series that starts this Tuesday.

Gurriel’s performance in five previous postseasons has been very outstanding, reaching three World Series appearances (2017 v Dodgers, 2019 v Nationals and 2021 v Braves).

Yulieski He is one of the Cubans with the best historical performance in the postseason. The man from Sancti Spiritus is the leader among his compatriots in hits (70), singles (50), doubles (13), RBI (35), bases on balls (24) and games played (73). Many of these absolute records can be increased in 2022, when the Astros are favorites to advance.

Precisely within the franchise, the Cuban also occupies privileged positions in offensive departments. With just one undisputed he will slip into 3rd place by beating George Springer. The 2nd is Carlos Correa with 82 and the leader of the Astros in José Altuve with 92, still active.

Yes gurriel participating in six challenges will equal Carlos Correa (79) in the 2nd historical seat of those from Houston. The current leaders are the Puerto Rican and José Altuve (79). This Tuesday, October 11, the Venezuelan will go to the front except for a last-minute injury.

In general, he has an offensive line of .253/.315/.372 (AVG/OBP/SLG) product of 70 hits in 277 times at bat including 13 doubles, a triple and six home runs. He has 35 RBIs, 27 runs scored, 24 walks, 33 strikeouts and three stolen bases.

Postseason Batting Year sets opp H 2B HR RBI BA PAHO 2017 ALDS BOS 9 1 0 0 .529 1,261 2017 FTAS NYY 6 3 0 4 .250 .683 2017 W.S. THE D 6 3 two 4 .214 .777 2018 ALDS CLE two 1 0 0 .182 .630 2018 FTAS BOS 5 1 1 3 .250 .768 2019 ALDS TBR 6 1 0 4 .316 .718 2019 FTAS NYY 3 0 1 4 .125 .404 2019 W.S. WSN 9 two 1 5 .310 .838 2020 ALWC MIN 1 0 0 0 .125 .250 2020 ALDS OAK 1 0 0 1 .067 .233 2020 FTAS TBR 3 0 0 0 .143 .476 2021 ALDS CHW 3 0 0 two .176 .353 2021 FTAS BOS 10 1 1 6 .455 1,156 2021 W.S. ATL 6 0 0 two .273 .606 5 yrs 5 yrs 5 yrs 70 13 6 35 .253 .687 1 AL 1 AL 1 AL 1 0 0 0 .125 .250 5 AL 5 AL 5 AL twenty-one 3 0 7 .266 .651 5 AL 5 AL 5 AL 27 5 3 17 .243 .695 3WS 3WS 3WS twenty-one 5 3 eleven .266 .753 Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table

