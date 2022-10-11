Sports

Yankees, Padres, Dodgers will go for Jacob deGrom signing

Last March, prior to the start of the 2022 MLB season, Jacob deGrom made it clear that he planned to cancel his current contract with the Metsjoining the ranks of free agents at the end of the campaign.

Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, notifying the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s impending free agency becomes one of the biggest stories in the game. These could be the seven teams most aspiring to sign deGrom In case you get out of your contract:

MLB: Seven teams with a high probability of signing Jacob deGrom if he gets out of his contract with the Mets:

  1. New York Mets
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers
  3. San Diego Padres
  4. San Francisco Giants
  5. New York Yankees
  6. Atlanta Braves
  7. Baltimore Orioles

deGrom refused to divulge much about his free agency plans following New York’s elimination at the hands of the Padres. When asked if he thinks he’ll return to the Mets, he told reporters: “I don’t know. I’m not going to talk about any contract issues. We’re disappointed that we lost the ball game tonight.”

