Yalitza Aparicio imitated the look of Harley Quinn and swept TikTok

Yalitza Aparicio is one of the outstanding young figures of the show in our country and her success is due to the fame and praise she received in the film “Rome”. The film was released in 2018 and was directed by Alfonso Cuarón in terms of direction, co-production and script. The artistic piece swept the 91st edition of the Oscars, where it won “Best Foreign Language Film” (also called “Best Foreign Film” category), “Best Cinematography” and “Best Director”.

Since its debut and subsequent success, Yalitza He has garnered the affection of many entertainment figures and followers from all over the world. On TikTok, the 28-year-old has more than 700,000 fans and on Instagram there are more than 2.2 million people who watch her projects and personal achievements up close.

In one of his last videos posted on TikTokwho played Cleo in “Rome”, has garnered more than 1.8 views, a thousand “likes” and almost 2,500 comments. There, the Oaxacan has received comments of support and affection for her actions on this platform, but also messages that express the opposite. Although the criticism does not stop, as it happens to many other influencers or celebrities, aparicio choose to ignore them and focus on the good intentions of Internet users.



In the mentioned content, Yalitza looks like harley quinnthe DC Comics character who came to the big screen in 2016 at the hands of actress and model Margot Robbie, in the movie “Suicide Squad”. After the success of her appearance, the same antiheroine starred in the film called “Birds of Prey”, released in February 2020. Her look is very particular and millions of fans around the world have replicated it.

appearing as harley quinn on your channel TikTok, aparicio She wears pigtails in her hair, with the characteristic dyes of the DC Comics character: blue and pink. The audio of her imitation corresponds to a scene from the movie “Suicide Squad”, where the anti-heroine hears voices in her head telling her to kill those present. The comments for and against her staging were immediate, but the actress does not seem to give them much importance and she continues to focus on her current projects as “The Spookies” Y “The Great Seduction”.