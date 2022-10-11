With LeBron’s request included, the Lakers coach anticipates the last reinforcement for the NBA 2022

After the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers coach anticipated the possible last reinforcement that LeBron James requested.

With just one week remaining for the new 2022-23 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the teams must close their squads. the coach of Los Angeles Lakers, Darvin Hamdropped a hint about the last reinforcement he asked for Lebron James.

The team’s debut will be the first day and the second game of the entire campaign. They will visit Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18. For that, they faced the Warriors in a friendly this Sunday.

Anecdotal result because it adds up to nothing, but the victory of the Angelenos by 124 to 121 left perhaps the best possible consequence. One of the members of the Lakers squad stood out, and that seems to allow him an entry to the official roster. The roster must be made up of 15 players and the franchise has about five names to cut to get to that number.

Video: LeBron asks for a player for the Lakers

matt ryan he is an escort who is not guaranteed his contract. He played 20 minutes against Golden State, scored 20 points with six triples in nine attempts, all in the second half. After one of those shots, LeBron celebrated from the bench (he did not play the match) and made the sign of a signature With his hands. A clear message that she loves him.

Darvin Hamthe head coach, seems to have seen the same thing as The king in this escort “You may have gotten a job today”, said according to Dan Woike’s L.A. Times. Matt Ryan is 25 years old and could be the sharpshooter James has been looking for.