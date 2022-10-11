William Levy’s son captures all eyes in this car

William Levy, one of the actors on the cusp of success in Hollywood and in various soap opera productions, has an impressive garage where his son Christopher caused a sensation in a favorite model that we show you here. He keeps reading…

October 10, 2022 11:53 p.m.

William Levy is one of the most famous actors of the moment, with international projection appearing in various soap operas such as “Café con aroma de mujer”, lto which he was among the most outstanding for Netflix broadcasts and in addition to that, his brilliant performance in Hollywood since “Resident Evil”.

Evidently, his talent led him to occupy the role of the protagonist in countless television stories, going through long years of experience until reaching the big screen, becoming a figure that triumphs in different parts of the world, cataloged as one of the most beautiful men and of extraordinary acting bearing.

Howeverthe soap opera heartthrob and main character of the television series “Montecristo” that is being recorded in Spain, is very fond of cars, especially those with sporty, elegant and high-performance characteristics. to take it to share with your family on trips or recreational activities, enjoying the most exclusive driving.

Nevertheless, There is an ostentatious car that is the actor’s favorite, where he enjoyed with his son Christopher Levy, showing the interior of its white seats, ample space and luxury details, capturing all eyes.

Personal transportation is Rolls Royce Wraith, an impressive choice that they spread on their social networks, two-tone gray and black that provides satellite technology, travels from 0 to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 250km/h in a luxurious environment and ideal for unforgettable moments, images that you can see below.

William Levy’s son in the Rolls Royce Wraith