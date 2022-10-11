Sports

Will Draymond Green play for the Golden State Warriors again? Steve Kerr indicates when he will return to the team

NBA

In case a piece was missing in the midst of the controversy over the incident with Jordan Poole, the coach referred to when the power forward would return.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesGolden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green
After apologizing to jordan poole and his family, in addition to his colleagues in Golden State Warriorsfor the incident he had in a practice, Draymond Green confirmed his absence, for an indefinite time, from training, an issue that worries his coach Steve Kerr.

And it is that the fight that occurred in the middle of last week marked a break in the work environment of the San Francisco franchise, not only because of the conflict between the players, but also because of the leak of the video of the event.

In that sense, Steve Kerr was asked if there was a clear date for Green’s return, who anticipated that he would be available for the Warriors’ debut in the NBA 2022-23, against Los Angeles Lakersand the coach left more doubts than certainties.

Kerr clarifies when Green will play again with Warriors

I am worried about both players. Both are a problem. The incident was a problem, the leak was a problem. I don’t classify these things. My job as a coach is to get us ready to play and make sure we can field the best possible team.“, Started pointing out the strategist.

Now, when Kerr was pressed again on whether he could confirm Green’s return to the Warriors for the start of the next NBA season, he replied that “I’m not clear about it”.

