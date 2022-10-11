While Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán do not interfere in the life of their eldest son, they do not do the same with their daughter

Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytan

October 10, 2022 6:31 p.m.

Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán are one of the longest-lasting couples on all of Mexican television, they have been together for more than 20 years and have 5 children, the oldest of whom is Eduardo Jr. who recently explained that his parents are very understanding with him, that they never interfere in his life.

“They don’t get involved in my issues, unless I ask them for advice,” said the young man who has successfully ventured into acting in the Netflix production “Where There Was Fire” where he worked with his father and other personalities such as Itatí Songbook.

But with whom they do not seem to have the same freedom is with their daughter Alejandra, who is their third daughter, who allegedly would have been engaged to her boyfriend Nader Shoueiry. The protagonists of Camila do not want her to get married, since the man is 13 years older than the young woman, they also assure that they are concerned that the young woman has to change her religion.

He has a reputation as a womanizer

This was stated by an anonymous source, but close to the Capetillo Gaytán family, to the magazine Tv Notas, who assured that “Eduardo has not wanted to make a public scandal, but in private he has asked him to leave him, because this man already wants to form a family with her”, but the 23-year-old would be thinking of starting her family soon.