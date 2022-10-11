Which fast food places have the best drive-thru? A study reveals

Ranking of fast food restaurants with the fastest service 1:19

(CNN) –– Every second counts in the rows of drive thru (the service in your car) for fast food chains. A recent study revealed that Chick-fil-A had slow service, but only because it’s so popular and there are always a lot of cars waiting.

Taco Bell led the pack in speed of drive thru, with an average time of about 221 seconds, followed by Dunkin’ Donuts, KFC and Arby’s. But this indicator does not take into account the number of vehicles in the queue. In that category, Chick-fil-A is the clear leader: 16% of its queues surveyed registered 10 or more cars. McDonald’s, which was in second place, only had 2% with that number of customers.

Based on the total time that the cars were in the service of drive thru, Chick-fil-A took first place, averaging around 107 seconds. McDonald’s was second with 118 seconds, followed by Taco Bell and Arby’s.

The report on the ‘drive-thru’

QSR and Intouch Insight released their annual report on drive thru annual. For the report, they surveyed more than 1,000 consumers who ranked ten industry leaders: Wendy’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Arby’s, Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Taco Bell, and KFC.

Last year, the drive thru they suffered delays mainly due to a shortage of restaurant workers, as thousands left their jobs. The pandemic led to an increase in drive-thru and delivery orders that only exacerbated the problem.

Now, fortunately for the customers, the drive thru they are currently almost 10 seconds faster compared to last year. And that can be a huge advantage in this highly competitive industry.

“A few seconds can determine where a consumer decides to order,” Amanda Topper, Director of Research at Mintel, told CNN Business last year.

However, the current average is still about 45 seconds slower than the 2019 pace. The study found that pre-sale menu boards, order accuracy and friendliness helped decrease wait times at drive thru this year.

Service and speed in the service in the car

During the height of COVID-19, Chick-fil-A was one of the first chains to suspend service inside its restaurants and focused its efforts on bringing hospitality outside of drive-thru.

“We believe that looking the customer in the eye allows for a connection that occurs at the beginning of the drive-thru”Matt Abercrombie, Chick-fil-A Senior Director of Service and Hospitality, said in the study.

Investigators found that Chick-fil-A had perfected the “checkpoint system,” which keeps customers engaged with different interactions with employees.

And that’s also clear in consumer sentiment: 88% of respondents said Chick-fil-A had friendly service, putting it at the top of the industry. Only 1.7% said the service was “not friendly”.

But when it comes to customer satisfaction, respondents said Arby’s had the most accurate orders, at 89.6%. McDonald’s and Burger King followed closely behind.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas named the first drive thru modern in 1970, coining the term Pick Up Window (pickup window). And while the company announced a makeover this year that puts “an emphasis on convenience, speed and accuracy,” it has fallen behind its competitors in the survey.

The chain plans to redesign its interiors and implement new order picking windows as well as a more technologically advanced kitchen.

The pandemic opened up new consumer demand for drive-thru lanes, which has pushed fast-food chains to upgrade signage, sanitation and technology.

In the survey, Wendy’s ranked seventh for speed of service and was also lowest for order accuracy, at 79.4%. CNN Business has reached out to Wendy’s for comment.

Danielle Wiener-Bronner and Jordan Valinsky, both of CNN Business, contributed to this story.