When Álvaro Morales said plagues of America: They are a novel by TelevisaMediotiempo

Currently he presumes himself more Americanist than Loco Valdés or Emilio Azcárraga, he says he wears the blue-cream colors on his chest, but Álvaro Morales was a severe critic of America Not many years ago, he had no qualms about making his scathing comments and resorted to the comments that he criticizes so much today: “America is from Televisa and it’s a soap opera”.

Regarding the controversy that the nicknamed Brujo generated by publishing a video celebrating the elimination of Chivas in the Repechage of the Apertura 2022, in addition to his “little scene” climbing a table in an ESPN program to shout the failure of Guadalajara to his partner , Jorge Pietrasanta, a Twitter user revived a video of Álvaro Morales throwing plagues against America.

Controversial and for nobody indifferent

The derisive statements of today’s “super ultra-Americanist” date from November 30, 2010one day after they eliminated the Águilas in the Semifinals of the Opening Tournament against Santos Laguna, adding at that time five and a half years without lifting the Liga MX title.

“Manuel Lapuente had already said it, America is not a big team and it was demonstrated in this Postseason and for several tournaments. It’s more, I don’t remember when was the last time America was championI even forgot,” says the commentator on a program with David Faitelson.

“What company does America belong to? Yes, Grupo Televisa and they make very good soap operas. Televisa made another soap opera with AméricaI dare to say things as they are,” he added.

The re-release of this video generated all kinds of comments, many of them supposedly “unmasking” the character of Álvaro Moraleswho was rated “ridiculous”, “clown” and even “despicable”many emphasizing their continuous screaming, exaggerated expressions and voice modulation while in front of the cameras.

A healthy Alvaro, whose opinion was respectable and combative, has now folded his hands like a little pig and ridicules himself in order to be the top of the ESPN circus industry. Every day at 11 pm Cirque ESPN new program. — Nelli Teotl (@NelliTeotl) October 11, 2022

Álvaro Morales on ESPN: his career

This communicator, a graduate of UNAM and the Raúl del Campo Jr. Training Center, joined the ESPN team in 2003 as a reporter and in 2006 he joined the cast of presenters of the famous SportsCenter newscast in Mexico and on ESPN Radio Formula.

To the pass of the years he transformed his appearance into a painting, growing a beard and calling himself “El Brujo”. He received opportunities as a narrator of Mexican and international soccer and became a panelist -eventually moderator- of the Picante Soccer table.

When did Álvaro Morales become an Americanist?

The ESPN presenter announced after the End of the Opening 2018 that stopped supporting Cruz Azul to become a fan of America, a team that precisely beat the Machine in that series for the title. Since then it is Álvaro Morales calls himself an Americanistgenerating divided opinions.