Wearing a bikini, Karol G shows her natural body and conquers everyone

Colombian singer Carol G Once again, she showed that she is the queen of Instagram by making a publication that caused more than five million reactions. The one born in Medellín published a reel of photos of her from a personal moment and made it clear that she is the owner of a striking beauty.

In the images you can see Carol G wear a tiny light-colored bikini that enhanced her natural body. Body beauty is no longer a stereotype and each figure is perfect as it is. The singer of the song “Catwoman” She is a standard-bearer for each one to show himself as he is.

The viral publication made by Karol G.

Along with the photographs Carol G He added a strong message that generated the support of his millions of fans. “… and who said I was skinny? THICK MAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII… Curves are always in fashion. Little kisses !!!!!”was what the popular Bichota wrote.

One of the comments that stands out in the post made by the Colombian with red hair was that of her sister Veronica Giraldo Navarro who told him: “You are perfect just the way you are sister… to foolish words deaf ears as my mom says… I hope we see each other soon, sophi sends you lots of little kisses”.

Karol G won three statuettes at the Latin Billboard 2022.

Recently Carol G finished an important tour of different cities in North America. With several dates sold out, the beautiful artist showed that she is the urban singer of the moment.