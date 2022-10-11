Walter Mercado’s horoscope for today, Monday, October 10

astrology predictions Walter Market they are widely known and many of them remembered. Years after her death, Dannette Benet Mercadoniece and collaborator of the Puerto Rican celebrity, share on The New Herald what are the predictions in terms of love, money, work and health that each sign can expect this Monday October 10.

(March 20 – April 18)

Today you will have Mercury in your favor, especially in love matters. If you don’t have a partner, it will be the perfect time to find one. In addition, you will feel satisfied and happy for the people around you.

Lucky numbers: 6, 10, 35.

(April 19 – May 19)

The health problems you had will no longer be a problem for you. Your physical ailments will improve, which will allow you to do some activities that you left pending. You will feel fitter and more energetic.

Lucky numbers: 46, 28, 19.

(May 20 – June 19)

Positive energy will not be lacking in your environment. Good news will arrive from abroad and also the invitation to make a short trip. Respect to work, you will have a success that will deserve the recognition of your superiors.

Lucky numbers: 31, 27, 3.

(June 20 – July 21)

Everything related to the home will have improvement and will vibrate in a flattering way. If you are thinking of moving or changing residence, this is the perfect time. You will put aside worries and solve your problems.

Lucky numbers: 2, 13, 20.

(July 22 – August 21)

You will do quite well in the projects you have at the door. The stars tell you not to stop training in your field of work. On the other hand, you will have better communication with your loved ones because of the help of the planets.

Lucky numbers: 14, 25, 9.

(August 22 – September 21)

Finally, you will feel fulfilled because the fruits of those sacrifices you made will begin to arrive. In economic matters, everything will become stable, although some opportunities to grow in that aspect are approaching.

Lucky numbers: 12, 16, 7.

(September 22 – October 22)

Your positive energy will be imminent, to the extent that you will infect others. Your vibe can be felt for miles and that will make your word respected by everyone. You will shine like never before, so it could be the perfect time to find a partner.

Lucky numbers: 11, 1, 23.

(October 23 – November 20)

Your desire to help others and do charitable work will be emphasized. If it’s something you want with your heart, do it, don’t let anyone stop you. Your spirituality will be at its best because you will do things that make you happy.

Lucky numbers: 33, 2, 15.

(November 21 – December 20)

Today you will make a decision that will mark the course of your life for a long time. You have to think it through, don’t rush to decide. Organize your thoughts so you can agree with yourself.

Lucky numbers: 19, 3, 22.

(December 21 – January 18)

You will get extra money from a gift or an inheritance that was stagnant out there. Someone will reveal a secret to you and it will be very surprising for you. What some suppose is crazy, it may not be for you, so do it.

Lucky numbers: 50, 49, 41.

(January 19 – February 17)

The planets they exhort you to travel and to accept all the invitations that they make you. That could not only relax you, but also increase your chances of meeting important people. Don’t let it go.

Lucky numbers: 30, 4, 15.

(February 18 – March 19)

You have to learn to control your impulses because lately you are very demanding with your loved ones. Measure yourself so that no one gets hurt. It is a good time to seek spiritual guidance.

Lucky numbers: 14, 7, 28.

