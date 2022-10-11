Sports

Víctor Mesa Jr. hit an extra base again in Arizona – SwingComplete

The youngest of the Mesa brothers who play for the Miami Marlins has brought out his power with the wood in the Arizona Fall League (AFL), in such a way that he once again hit an extra-base hit and none of his hits are simple.

The power of Victor Mesa Jr. It comes as a surprise, as he averages a career slugging percentage of just 377, with only one season above 400 (402 in 2021). This fall, though, it seems like all of his hits are multidimensional.

This Monday, October 10, Mesa Jr., who lined up as designated hitter and fifth in the Solar Sox batch, went 4-1, with his first double in the AFL in 2022, in addition to a couple of RBIs, a base for balls and a punch.

#Cuban 🇨🇺 Victor Mesa Jr. has had 3️⃣ hits in the Arizona Fall League and ALL are extra-base hits 😱😱😱💪💪💪 with a couple of home runs and this double El Junior also has 7️⃣ RBIs in 4 games and 15 at-bats https https://t.co/iKlUqFPnKE

picture

With this performance, the frequencies of the Miami outfielder improved to 200/333/667/1000 (AVE/OBP/SLG/OPS), after 15 times at bat and 4 games played, where he drove in (as if that were not enough) 7 runs and pair of scores

Remember that Víctor Mesa Jr. signed with the Miami Marlins for a bonus of one (1) million dollars on October 22, 2018.

