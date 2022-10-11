Until when, Raul Castro? | CUBAN JOURNAL

doWhat dictatorship in the world, fascist, communist, theocratic, or any other ideological sign could have remained in power with such a devastating political, social and economic crisis as the one that Cuba suffers today?

At least in America no tyrannical regime is remembered to have survived such a thing. We are talking about a nation whose national electrical system collapsed and blackouts can last up to three consecutive days. With agriculture ruined, industry almost paralyzed, and without being able to export even sugar.

The country does not have foreign currency, nor access to international credits (for not paying what it owes) to import food, medicines, raw materials, fuel, transportation equipment and consumer goods. With the second highest inflation rate and the most devalued currency in the world. With millions of people living in extreme poverty, malnourished, many wearing rags in unsanitary neighborhoods amid dumps and sewage. In Havana alone, 1,000 houses collapse each year.

Even the elite series of Cuban baseball, scheduled to start on October 8, had to be suspended until further notice because the uniforms imported from San Marino had not yet arrived.

Raúl is coldly aware of his cruelty

In other words, andhe stubbornness of Raúl Castro “El Cruel”, and the gangsters who still promote him as “number one” in Cuba is a crime against humanity. And it points to a violent end to his dictatorship.

And there is the detail. Raúl Castro is a born criminal, as was his brother, but as far as is known he has not been diagnosed as an egotistical psychopath like Fidel. He is not an “enlightened” megalomaniac like Hitler or Mussolini as his brother was, according to psychiatrists and psychologists who studied him.

In other words, Castro II is a criminal a cappella, someone coldly aware of his cruelty and mistreatment of Cubans, because he does not perceive himself as the Zeus of Olympus, someone infallible that everything he does is perfect, surrounded by inferior beings who venerate him and adore his “infinite genius” . That is not the case with him.

Fidel Castro was a narcissist who enjoyed—what a spiritual orgasm—speaking to the crowds to deceive them. Castro II is intellectually limited, he is incompetent. He doesn’t have a way with words and hates speaking in public. He was criticized by Fidel because in difficult situations in the country he would escape and take refuge in alcohol. He is sadistic, but not personally brave. Without specifying the exact sources, it is said that at the end of 1958, Ramiro Valdés in Las Villas with the guerrilla commanded by Che commented: “Raúl is an asshole” .

Raúl chooses inept people so they don’t shine and have “temptations”

The four-star general, of which he did not win a single one, is so incapable that he is not capable of surrounding himself with capable people, and the pun or tongue twister is worth it.

Fidel was more despotic and just as ruthless, but he was not “brute.” He knew how to swim and put away clothes, as the saying goes. As a bloodthirsty ex-gangster (Habanero gangster) he sniffed where it said danger, and what were the limits that he should not cross. He brutally repressed, but at the same time with his verbiage he promised towns and castles, a “luminous future”. Between stick and stick he gave people a few carrots. Anchored in his egomania and deification, he surrounded himself with submissive but talented bureaucrats, as long as they did not overshadow him politically. The first he eliminated was Camilo Cienfuegos.

But Raúl Castro is so unsure of himself that he usually surrounds himself with incompetents just like him so that nobody shines a lot and makes a fool of him, or ends up supplanting him. Castro I felt the same fear, but attenuated by his cosmic ego, believing himself to be superior to all others, as did Hitler, Napoleon, or Charlemagne.

When Raúl decided to formally “retire” (for export) as head of state, government and first secretary of the PCC, he chose a yes man inept, submissive, colorless and odorless like Miguel Díaz-Canel. As are, to a greater or lesser degree, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero; the Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil; the former czar of the economy, Marino Murillo; the president of the “Parliament”, Esteban Lazo; the majority of the ministers and the leaders of the PCC.

His former son-in-law, General Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja, was perhaps the exception, because he was part of the court (Castro family) and whom he wanted to leave as dictator as his substitute. But he died.

No one saves the dictatorship, but there could be less pain

And it is not that with a government team of capable and intelligent people the collapse of the regime could be prevented. Not even the Chinese doctor saves the dictatorship. The point here is to highlight the infinite misanthropy and cruelty of Raúl Castro, his stubbornness, his refusal to move chips that could make the crisis less traumatic with less stupid and irrational government decisions. What it does is repress, sow more rejection of the population. He does not care. He behaves more and more irresponsibly and criminally.

However, and this is key, this occurs while the fear of the tyrant himself and his gang members is triggered by that already explicit rejection (not in low whispers between family and friends) of the population.

In the last massive street protests, the Castro leadership blocked the streets that give access to the Plaza de la Revolución, where the Government Palace, the Council of State, the Central Committee of the PCC, and the Ministries of the Armed Forces, the Interior and Communications are located, the strategic heart of the dictatorship. That had never been done in such a large area.

Castro II lives sheltered in his comfortable and protected burrow (he has several), far from the “populace”. He does not even show his face to try to give the population hope for a light at the end of the tunnel. And nobody respects Díaz-Canel’s assistant on the island.

The economy has no possible way out, it does not give more, it is dead

The Cuban economy is more dead than alive. All the Government’s attempts to get out of the crisis have failed. And the military mafia that controls tourism and what remains of the profitable economy invests billions of dollars and pesos in the construction of hotels, and not in infrastructure, or in alleviating the miserable life of Cubans. The country is decapitalized and half paralyzed. Cubans flee the Island like never before. Pinar del Río after Hurricane Ian seems to be Burundi.

Spontaneous protests multiply. In September there were 364, and they will continue. The dictatorship suffered an eloquent political defeat in the referendum on the Family Code. “President” Diaz-Canel, far from resigning or being removed, blames everything on Washington and assures on TV that those who protest in the streets are criminals paid by the US and the Cuban diaspora.

A good part of the dictatorial leadership is aware that Castroism no longer gives more, that there is no possible way out of the crisis without dismantling the socialist model that Fidel Castro himself recognized that “it doesn’t work”. But the general with his henchmen and bloodhounds, surely led by his son Alejandro, the current Fouché of the regime, watches over everyone, military and civilian, all the time.

Until when, Raul Castro? Until one day, which should not be too far away when “the heart breaks”, to paraphrase the Creole phrase of the mambí captain Fulgencio Duarte, in Mangos de Baraguá, after the rejection of the Zanjón Pact by General Antonio Maceo.

The core is going to break. One way or another, it’s going to break. You can imagine possible scenarios for this inevitable rupture, with its singularities, knowing that these forecasts almost never come true and surprises that no one imagined occur. In any case, in my opinion, a probable scenario could emanate from the “sandwich strategy”. But that is a topic for another article.