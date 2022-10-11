Two of the 10 coolest neighborhoods in the world in 2022 are in Latin America, according to Time Out

(CNN) — It’s one of the best parts of a vacation: that moment when you discover that part of the city that is clearly more popular with locals than tourists.

Maybe it’s the offbeat cafe with the best coffee you’ve ever tasted, the underground bar that isn’t marked on the street, or the restaurant serving delicious local delicacies you’ve never heard of.

To help you discover more hidden gems on your next getaway, global media brand Time Out has released its annual list of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.

Headlining the 2022 roundup is the bustling Colonia Americana, located in the city of Guadalajara in western Mexico. Time Out says the eclectic mix of historic Art Deco mansions and warehouse music venues were the main reasons for choosing this neighborhood.

“Guadalajara is emerging as a must-see, and Colonia Americana is the place to be right now,” Time Out Travel editor James Manning said in a statement. “It’s home to a creative community that pushes boundaries, a growing number of amazing places to eat, and some of the best nightlife in the Western Hemisphere. And the street life is second to none.”

The Time Out list is the result of an extensive survey in which thousands of people from around the world were asked about their favorite places in their city. The editors of Time Out also contributed their local expertise to create the ultimate guide, highlighting 51 of the world’s coolest neighborhoods. The top 20 are “in a nutshell, amazing places to be right now,” says Time Out.

eclectic neighborhoods

Hot on the heels of Colonia Americana is Lisbon’s riverside Cais do Sodré, which came in at number two on the list. Long famous for its vibrant nightlife, the Portuguese Quarter is now making a name for itself as a hotspot for foodies.

“This is the neighborhood where Lisbon’s most promising young chefs are opening new restaurants,” says Time Out, which lists Quiosque de São Paul and Tricky’s as the best places to drink and dine.

Third in the 2022 roundup is Wat Bo Village, in Siem Reap, Cambodia. According to Time Out, the area surrounding Wat Bo’s spectacular pagoda has had a “serious glow” in the past year. Viroth’s and Treeline Urban Resort boutique hotels are featured as highlights, along with Tevy’s Place restaurant, which serves delicious organic meals and also functions as a social enterprise empowering local women.

The highest rated American neighborhood came in at number four: Ridgewood in New York City. Time Out says the balance of new bars and restaurants nearby in this Queens area, along with institutions like Rudy’s Bakery, which opened in 1934, earned it a spot on the 2022 list.

Meanwhile, Mile End in Montreal, Canada rounds out Time Out’s top five, described as a “walkable corner” that’s home to “some of the city’s best restaurants, independent bookstores, flower shops, butchers, bakeries and candle makers.” .

Dave Calhoun, Time Out’s director of content for North America and the UK, said the goal of the annual list was to highlight areas that are not “homogenized corporate destinations” but instead “have an independent, welcoming vibe.”

“You may be able to walk through them in half an hour or less, but they are packed with enough experiences to spend days exploring,” he said.

The 10 coolest neighborhoods according to Time Out

1. Colonia Americana – Guadalajara, Mexico

2. Cais do Sodre – Lisbon, Portugal

3. Wat Bo Village – Siem Reap, Cambodia

4. Ridgewood – New York City, USA

5 Mile End – Montreal, Canada

6. Logan neighborhood – San Diego, USA

7. Shimokitazawa – Tokyo, Japan

8. Cliftonville-Margate, UK

9. Yungay neighborhood – Santiago, Chile

10. Cours Julien – Marseille, France