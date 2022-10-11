Transport of animals destined for consumption

To date, the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified more than 200 diseases caused by the consumption of contaminated food by parasites, viruses, bacteria or chemicals. We are facing an important public health problem. It is estimated that every year around the world get sick 600 million people (one in 10 inhabitants of the planet) due to the intake of contaminated food. This translates into over 420,000 deaths and the resulting loss of 33 million disability-adjusted life years.





The supply of safe food it is one of the fundamental bases of sustainable development, an economic pillar and a guarantor of public health. The unhealthy food pose threats to health on a global scale and endanger everyone’s life, so we must understand that guaranteeing the food safety It must be guaranteed throughout the process: from the farms and fields to the handling carried out by consumers.





In this sense, the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) has published a series of recommendations that aim to improve the welfare of animals during transport. Among these, it is established as necessary that animals destined for consumption must have a larger space, maximum temperatures must be reduced and travel times must be kept to a minimum so that the welfare of the animals is the most optimal.





EFSA has provided its recommendations to the European Commission through a series of five scientific opinions intended to support the ongoing review of animal welfare, a key part of the European farm-to-fork strategy. ” (F2P).





In the case of birds and rabbits, which have to be transported in containers, the EFSA recommends that the entire time these animals have to spend in the containers be calculated as the duration of the trip.





These opinions refer to small ruminants (sheep and goats), equidae (horses and donkeys), cattle (cows and calves), pigs and animals transported in containers, including domestic poultry (chickens, turkeys, and laying hens) and rabbits. These documents have evaluated the possible negative consequences that these animals may experience due to poor conditions during transport.





The EFSA has established a series of thresholds relating to temperatures to which the transports must be maintained, the minimum space that animals must have and has evaluated other factors that affect animal welfare during transport, such as fatiguethe hunger wave thirst.





“Good animal welfare practices not only reduce unnecessary suffering but also contribute to improving the health of animals. It is a key element for the food chain safetytaking into account the close links between animal welfare, animal health and Illnesses transmitted through foodin line with the ‘One Health’ principle to which EFSA is committed”, he declared. Guilhem de SezeHead of the EFSA Risk Assessment Production Department.





It was in 2005 when the legislation currently in force in the European Union on the protection of animals during transport came into force. Within the framework of the aforementioned F2P strategy, the mission of the EFSA recommendations is to support the revision of the current legislation of the European Commission in order to adapt it to the latest scientific evidence available to guarantee the highest level of animal welfare. The European Commission is expected to make its final proposal public in the second half of 2023.

