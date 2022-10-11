Torrential rains cause at least 25 deaths in Venezuela | International

At least 25 people have died and 55 remain missing, including several children, as a result of the overflow of the Los Patos River in the city of Las Tejerías, in the Venezuelan state of Aragua. The torrential rains of recent days have devastated part of this community, of some 55,000 inhabitants, in the north-central part of the country. The Government of Nicolás Maduro has decreed three days of mourning due to the natural disaster and has deployed an assistance operation through Civil Protection, the National Guard, firefighters and the Bolivarian National Police. Rescue work assumes that the number of victims will increase in the coming hours.

“There are people who are still boarded up. We are trying to rescue those we can alive”, said the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, present in the area. “From now on, we extend our condolences to all the families who have lost a loved one,” added the policy, which reported that, in addition to Los Patos, five streams overflowed after the heavy rains, as a result of the hurricane’s tail. Julia in the Caribbean, and which has affected other areas of the country.

“There was a large landslide in the central area of ​​Tejerías, El Béisbol sector,” Rodríguez reported. “We are seeing very important effects, human losses. We are on a search front for these people, also attending to those who were left homeless, or whose homes were affected”, continued the vice president. She also highlighted the presence in the area of ​​all the ministers of the affected areas: “Housing, health, water… And the vice presidents of security and social, attending to all the needs.”

Rescue teams and family members search through the rubble of houses washed away by a flooding stream in Tejerías. YURI CORTEZ (AFP)

The rearing overflow of the nearby streams has caused many homes to be swept away by the water. The NGO Caritas, which was in the area on Sunday, estimated that some 765 homes had been destroyed by the water “and 1,400 families affected,” summarizes a report. The strong current that crossed the city, dragged vehicles, trees, poles, rocks and mud to the streets of the center of Las Tejerías, an impoverished town located on one of the slopes of the Cordillera Central, an hour from Caracas, and whose population lives employed , above all, in industrial activity and informal commerce.

Karina Carpio, governor of the State of Aragua, where Las Tejerías is located, stated that up to 21 areas of the city suffered from the ferocity of the waters. The municipal market and the city slaughterhouse have been razed to the ground. Several crops of agricultural products have also been lost and there have been problems in industrial centers such as the car assembly plant of the Chinese company Chery. The electricity supply was cut off throughout the area, as well as running water and telephone networks.

Additionally, many families are still desperately searching for their loved ones; the number of missing or material damage has not yet been determined. The streets remain swamped with mud and crews of soldiers and firefighters work with heavy machinery to try to remove the debris and advance the rescue efforts.

Rescuers carry the body of a person who died during a landslide in Venezuela. LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA (REUTERS)

The Venezuelan government is giving instructions so that those affected can request help through collection centers. In their social networks they have also made calls to collaborate with the shipment of drinking water, non-perishable food, blankets, clothes, shoes, medicines, or sleeping mats. In response to this request, the United Nations office in Venezuela has announced that it will send an aid package to Las Tejerías. “From UN Venezuela we will be mobilizing support in close coordination with the authorities,” Gianluca Rampolla, coordinator of the international organization in the country, wrote on Twitter. “On such a sad day for Venezuela, I would like to express my pain and sorrow for the people who died and were affected by the floods in the country,” he added, referring to the prolonged rains that the country has suffered for two weeks and that before the weekend floods had already produced 15 deaths in Venezuela; 10 of them in the State of Táchira, in the Andean zone of the country.

