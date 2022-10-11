Today my relationship with Alexis Valdés ends forever

The Cuban presenter Alexander Otaola assures that today he is putting an end to his relationship with the popular comedian Alexis Valdés, after he denounced his YouTube channel for several videos of the artist that he used in his program.

“This afternoon I am going to close my chapter with Alexis Valdés, who publicly acknowledged having reported some videos to me. I had a very ugly discussion with him and I talked with Claudia over the weekend. Today I am going to talk like never before about Alexis Valdés, from everything that people do not dare to say. Today my relationship with him ends forever. I have already lost the little respect that I had left, “he assured.

“I’m going to close that chapter in my life, because I’m not the one who needs promotion, which is why I’m ending this chapter today. And the next time you see me promoting, inviting, or referring something to do with him, you can spit on me.” face”, he told his followers and promised that he would give all the details on his program this afternoon.

According to Otaola, Alexis “has done the greatest baseness that a content creator can do. He and Imaray Ulloa’s manager, Eddy Escobar, who takes the networks to Alexis and I am now completely sure that all Carnota’s attack has to do with them, who use it as a spearhead to do what they don’t have the courage to do”.

Alexis had said in a previous video that it was not okay for influencers, youtubers and content creators to use videos of others without authorization.

“You cannot use the content created by an artist to put it into your program and then want to charge for it, monetize with it, because that is theft of intellectual property and we live in a country called the United States, which is a country of laws, this is not barbarism. Here the laws protect creation”, explained the humorist.

“You can’t use the material and put up a square. Someone can’t come and look at my sketch on your screen and then saying that sucks. Using your show time in my skit, not mine or anyone who is a content creator. That has to be respected.”

“You have to ask for permission because it is a work that has intellectual property rights. We live in the United States, we no longer live in Cuba where they show American movies and they don’t pay anyone. That can’t be done. If you work as a youtuber or influencer and you have a space with a large number of followers who are already monitoring your work,” he said.

Otaola said that this was already a personal issue. “What was Alexis’s goal in reporting three videos from 2017 on the character of Nereida? Alexis is not a good person, she is a hypocrite and I am going to tell him because he is already good. I’m fed up,” she assured.

“I have always treated him delicately, I have always been respectful and I have had the tact to arrive and not affect his image. I have only spoken about public comments, I have never said anything about his private life. lost the thread of logic,” he added.

“This is not with Claudia or with the family, this is with Alexis and Eddy Escobar. You are rats, trying to screw up the channel that you have not been able to overcome. You were wrong. If there is a cowardly and insecure person in this life, it is call Alexis Valdés. I don’t think you can stand this pressure, but it doesn’t stay that way. Tonight I tell everything and we close this chapter forever, “he concluded.