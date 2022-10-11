Time, when and where to watch Division Series

Major League Baseball announced Sunday the Division Series game schedules until Thursday, October 13. All postseason games in TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available to subscribers of MLB.TV who are authenticated subscribers to the corresponding television network through a participating television subscription service.

This year’s postseason features a new format, expanding the number of qualifying teams from 10 to 12, replacing the two Wild Card elimination games with best-of-three series leading up to the Division Series. All four Division Series will begin on tuesday october 11, with potential Games 5 scheduled for October 16 (SDLN) and October 17 (SDLA). FOX or FS1 will cover the SDLN, while TBS will cover the SDLA.

The National League Championship Series, presented by loanDepot, is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 18. The National League Championship Series will kick off on Wednesday, October 19. The 2022 World Series will end on Saturday, Nov. 5 if a Game 7 is necessary.

The complete 2022 postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at mlb.com/postseason.

DIVISION SERIES

Tuesday, October 11

Game 1 SDLN, FIL @ ATL 1:07 p.m. FOX

ALDS Game 1, SEA @ HOU 3:37 p.m. TBS

ALDS Game 1, CLE @ NYY 7:37 p.m. TBS

Game 1 SDLN, SD @ LAD 9:37 p.m. FS1

Wednesday, October 12

SDLN Game 2, FIL @ ATL 4:35 pm FOX

SDLN Game 2, SD @ LAD 8:37 p.m. FS1

Thursday October 13

ALDS Game 2, SEA @ HOU 3:37 p.m. TBS

ALDS Game 2, CLE @ NYY 7:37 p.m. TB

Friday October 14

SDLN A Game 3, FS1

SDLN B Game 3, FS1

Saturday October 15

SDLN A Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

SDLN B Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

Game 3 ALDS A, TBS

Game 3 ALDS B, TBS

Sunday October 16

ALDS Game 4 A, TBS (if needed)

ALDS B Game 4, TBS (if needed)

SDLN Game 5 A, FS1 (if necessary)

SDLN B Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

Monday October 17

ALDS Game 5 A, TBS (if needed)

Game 5 ALDS B, TBS (if necessary)