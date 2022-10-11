This was the day Raúl Velasco ended up completely bloodied on stage

Raul Velasco was one of the mens plus powerful of the world of show Latin American. His program “Always on Sunday” served as a platform for throw the race of countless artists internationally, as well as bury to many other musicians. It is known that the controversial driver was an extremely demanding and was in all the details referring to his Showhowever, on some occasions he suffered startles fully alive, like the time it totally ended bloody about him scenery after suffering a accident.

Without specifying the date of the event, the entertainment journalist, Martha Figueroawho during the 1980s was one of the presenter’s closest collaborators, recounted a anecdote occurred in a theater, when after passing different artists, bass the curtain of the scene that caused an important wound a Velasco.

After the accident those present came to think that Raúl Velasco had lost his life.

“When I worked with Raúl Velasco, three thousand years ago, we were at the Teatro de la Ciudad, which is very beautiful, but it is already old and has those curtains of thick fabric, you know, those like velvet with waves. So, in the end they have a tube so that all that telerio falls and falls evenly. When Mr. Velasco comes out with his little white suit and his cards and they raise the curtain, they give him the pull so that the pipe will unblock and he hit him with a pipe, “said Martha Figueroa.

Despite losing consciousness and getting completely bloodied on stage, it was a lucky accident.

So it was that, according to Figueroa, after receiving the blowRaúl Velasco was left unconscious and completely bloody about him scenery. They even reached to think that the driver had lost the life. “We see that he falls to the ground and blood begins to come out of his head. You don’t know the screaming, because we said: ‘the man already picked it up’, you don’t know what a scare. Everyone a slide in the City Theater because He was bathed in blood. I don’t know how he was saved, but I know that what happened is that he was taking an anticoagulant because of what he had in his heart and the fact is that that’s why he bled more than normal, but you don’t know the scare, “concluded the entertainment journalist.

Fortunately, that accident did not go beyond a significant injury and the host of “Always on Sunday” was able to continue his work normally.