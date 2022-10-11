They stop the search for a tourist who disappeared after a flood in Peñuelas for the safety of the rescuers

The authorities ceased tonight the search for a young woman who disappeared on Saturday after a flood of water in the area of ​​​​the puddle and waterfall La Soplaera, in Peñuelas, reported the Emergency Management Bureau (Nmead).

Rescuers stopped work on the recommendation of the National Weather Service due to the rains recorded where the river is fed.

The search will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, according to the Nmead on its Twitter account.

In the early hours, the commissioner of PREMB, kid leash, indicated that the female who remains missing is a tourist resident of the city of Orlando, Florida. Her name was not released.

The situation was reported around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, at a time when Correa said that they did not expect something like this to happen due to the warnings of adverse weather conditions in the central and western areas of Puerto Rico.

According to NMEAD, those affected by the water hammer were people who were in the place in two separate groups.

One of the groups was a couple of a man and a woman. Correa explained that the body of the 30-year-old woman was found yesterday, Sunday. She was 30 years old and was of Colombian origin, although she lived in the United States.

Correa explained that the location of the woman’s body was possible with the use of a drone, after the river level dropped. According to Angel “Tito” Vazquez, NMEAD Search and Rescue coordinator, the body was found about two kilometers away from where the woman was when she was swept away by the current.

He explained that, as a sign of the danger of the place in the episodes of water blows, Correa explained that the body had “blunt blows to different parts of the body, such as the head.”

“I was caught between the stones,” Correa added to The new day. “With a drone they were able to see it and it could be recovered by accessing from another side.”

Meanwhile, the other group was five people. Of that group, rescuers had to pull three men out of the water on the same Saturday. In that group was the 23-year-old still looking.

Yesterday they had not been able to find the female when they received information from the National Weather Service (SNM) that the rain would cause the level of the body of water to rise again.

In fact, after 5:00 in the afternoon, the SNM reported that the rains reported in the mountainous area of ​​the island, north of Peñuelas, had caused floods in bodies of water, such as the Tanamá River, in Utuado, which it had reached 9.05 feet, so he recommended residents of surrounding communities to move to higher places.

Given this scenario, Correa said that they had to remove the divers and other personnel who worked with the search inside the water in La Soplaera.

The NMEAD commissioner explained that the area is very difficult to search because the river has many rocks and waterfalls, as well as a hydroelectric generation plant. He explained that “it is a very difficult site”.

He also explained that the flood that occurred yesterday, when the rescuers were removed, caused a setback impact for today in relation to the search that had been carried out until yesterday.

“We have to start from scratch,” Correa explained in a radio interview (NotiUno – 630 AM). “There are many caves or areas that remain underwater, and you have to check them by feel. That takes a long time.”

“You have to check them one by one. But, due to the flood (yesterday) we have to start from scratch, ”she said.