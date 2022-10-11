They showed the “most viral TikTok” supermarket in Florida and generated a furor: “It’s amazing!”

Nohewi is a Spaniard who moved to the United States a long time ago, and from the first day she tried to try everything new that she found after her arrival. On this occasion, went to a very famous supermarket on social networks and showed on TikTok what products they sold there. The woman, who is dedicated to creating content, did not hesitate to share her first impressions with her followers, including her new discovery. “It’s amazing!”he expressed in a video that he uploaded to the platform.

Along with a man who accompanied her, Nohewi visited Trader Joe’s, a supermarket chain in the United States that is characterized by offering peculiar items that cannot be found elsewhere. Through her account @familiacarameluchi, the woman gave a tour of the store and highlighted that what prevailed at that time were Halloween themed productsa festivity that is close and that can almost be felt in the environment.

From your consideration, there were so many little touches that made the difference between Trader Joe’s and other stores. For example, the personalized labels that each article had. And, as Halloween approaches, there were pumpkins everywhere. Even the foods that the tiktoker put in her shopping cart were mostly flavored with the plant.

This is inside the most viral TikTok supermarket

This is a list of what you bought or displayed at the convenience store:

Besides that there was everything needed to do the shopping for the weekshe went a little more thematically to show her virtual community why this store is so unique.

TikTok users were quick to give Nohewi some feedback about the purchases and how amazing the site looked. Most of the people were interested in visiting that store to know the “monerías”as she called them, alluding to the upcoming celebrations.

Among the comments he received were: “My mother. Impossible not to take half a store” and “What a supermarket fantasy”.

@familiacarameluchi/TikTok

The company has just over 15 locations throughout Florida., especially on the coast of Miami, but in other cities like Tampa there are also branches. These are some of the places where you can locate a Trader Joe’s and its exact address.

