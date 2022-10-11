They reveal the true state of health of Ross María

“Currently Ross is in a state of rest, because he had an emotional loss as a result of some personal things as we all have. He simply attended a medical center to rehydrate due to anemia that occurred to him and so far she is already at home, at rest, sharing with his family,” said the manager of the ross maryKenny Jesús Beca (Super Kenny) in conversation for Free Journal.

“Many things that are being handled out there are a little more extreme and bigger than they really are,” said the former member of the group La Nueva Escuela, denying the information of an alleged suicide attempt, at the time of Ask for respect for your artist.

“Not really,” stressed the manager, who referred to the tabloid part and the unethical work of some media that echoed a filtered image of the young woman in the health center.

“It was for health care due to dehydration due to the anemia that he presented,” he reiterated, leaving open the possibility of taking legal action against the personnel of the health center that leaked the image.

“Ross is fine, he is stable, in the end he underwent medical check-ups, he is being followed up,” he concluded.

More about La Roos Maria

The composer and performer initially made her way into the style of music urban and stood out for his compositions and peculiar voice timbre that captivates his listeners.

He debuted on August 20, 2020 with the release of his first independent single, titled “Tu vas a tener que explaine”, managing to become one of the best debuts for a new artist from the Dominican Republic of all time on the YouTube platform. , reaching more than 1,000,000 views in a few days.

Thanks to this, she was contacted by Romeo Santos with whom she remixed the song and was highlighted internationally by specialized media. In addition, she won the Sovereign for Breakthrough Artist.

He is currently promoting the song “Tus besos”, a song where he demonstrates his musical versatility, which was released a few days ago.

Where to call?

We can all suffer an emotional loss at any time in our lives, the important thing is to know that we are not alone and there is a solution if professional help is sought in time.

The main help lines are the National Emergency System 9-1-1 that is available 24 hours a day, the Department of Mental Health of the Ministry of Health with the number 809-544-4223 during business hours; the help line for psychology and psychiatry through *462 and in physical terms, the crisis intervention units of the Moscoso Puello hospitals, in Salvador B. Gautier, Darío Contreras, in Marcelino Vélez, in the Los Mina maternity hospital and at the provincial level in Santiago, Barahona and San Juan de la Maguana.

There are also foundations and centers specialized in mental health that provide help, such as the Alam Cabrera Foundation writing on WhatsApp at 809-740-5339 and the Calma Alma Center at 829-243-3203.

Another line available is the Family Line With You, sponsored by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the Dominican College of Psychologists (Codopsi), available through 809-636-3507 and by WhatsApp with 849- 258-4479.