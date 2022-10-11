Entertainment

They reveal that Mick Jagger was a couple of two companions of “The Rolling Stones”

Mick Jagger, leader of the band The Rolling Stones, has been a sentimental partner of the most beautiful women in the entertainment world but, now, a book assures that in addition to his alleged affair with David Bowie, he was also the lover of two of his co-stars. the music band

The currently 79-year-old singer married Bianca Jagger in 1971, but he was also the boyfriend of Chrissie Shrimpton, Anita Pallenberg, Marianne Faithfull, Carla Bruni, Uma Thurman, Angelina Jolie, Rachel Valdés (current partner of Alejandro Sanz) and even with Princess Margaret of the United Kingdom!

Moreover, Christopher Andersen, a journalist, has confirmed that Mick Jagger has had sexual relations with more than 4,000 women.

To add to his love history, the writer Lesley-Ann Jones, author of the book “The Stone Age”, said that Mick also had his friend Keith Richards as a sentimental partner, as well as guitarist Mick Taylor.

The author interviewed one of his ex-girlfriends, Anita Pallenberg, who commented, “Since I met them, I saw that Mick was in love with Keith,” according to “Mirror.”

Jones also addressed Marianne Faithfull: “I sensed, under the hint, that there was something between them. I always knew, in the back of my mind, that Mick was bisexual. And I think, of all the relationships that Mick had in his life, the only one that really mattered was the one she had with Keith,” Vanity Fair quoted.

About Jagger’s affair with Mick Taylor, Lesley-Ann Jones spoke with Paul Levett, who in turn spoke with Rose, the guitarist’s ex-wife. “She told me that she found her husband in bed with Mick Jagger. Why would she tell me such a thing if she hadn’t seen it with her own eyes?”

Mick Jagger is currently married to 29-year-old dancer Melanie Hamrick, who in 2016 gave the rock star her eighth child.

